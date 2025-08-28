Medical profession more ableist than wider society: BMA

A survey of disabled and neurodivergent doctors by the British Medical Association has suggested that ableism is more prevalent in the medical profession than in wider society.

Interim results from a BMA survey of 800 disabled and neurodivergent doctors and medical students, published today, also found that a lack of support has driven 53% of respondents to either leave the profession in the past two years, or seriously consider doing so.

A third of respondents (34%) reported experiencing bullying or harassment linked to their disability, neurodivergence, or long-term health condition, while 78% said they had felt worried about being treated unfairly or viewed negatively because of it.

Dr Amit Kochhar, chair of the BMA’s Representative Body, said: “Worryingly, the survey found that just 34% of respondents who disclosed their disability to their place of work or study experienced improved support.

“Disabled doctors and medical students are present at every level of the profession, contributing as valued and vital members of the medical workforce.”

The BMA survey found that 56% of respondents thought ableism was a greater issue in the medical profession than in wider society, 43% said they had used their own money to pay for reasonable adjustments, while 50% said they had to use annual leave to attend appointments related to their condition.

Forty-two per cent said they had been subject to performance management processes due to sickness absence related to their condition, and 42% did not think their place of work/study had a culture which was disability and neurodiversity inclusive.

Kochhar added: “Providing appropriate support is not only the right thing to do – it’s essential. Yet half of respondents reported having to use their annual leave to attend medical appointments, a clear sign that support isn’t where it should be. When that support is lacking, we risk losing talented doctors from the profession altogether.”

Dr Alice Gatenby, a doctor based in South Wales who has epilepsy, said: “It’s an NHS issue. If I were a teacher, I wouldn’t need to go through a lengthy process to prove I’m disabled every time I changed classrooms. But as a doctor with an invisible disability, I must prove to a disability panel that I’m still disabled every single year.”

She explained: “I’m a good doctor. My exam scores reflect that. But I can’t get into training because my brain doesn’t work exactly the way the healthcare system expects it to. It feels like the system sees supporting me as too difficult or inconvenient – even if it means losing someone capable and passionate about caring for patients.

“I’m genuinely at a point where I’m considering leaving medicine. I don’t want to, but what choice do I have? And yet, I think: if I walk away, who will be left to advocate for other doctors like me?”

The BMA will publish its full report, including recommendations, this autumn. In the meantime, the union encourages medical schools and employers to begin having open discussions with disabled and neurodivergent doctors and students around these findings.

“I’ve had senior colleagues say to my face, ‘You’re not a real doctor’ – simply because I don’t do on-call shifts. Yet when I ask to be included in weekend rotas, I’m told it’s too much hassle unless I can manage 12-hour shifts straight. The irony of a healthcare system being unwilling to make small adjustments for someone with epilepsy isn’t lost on me,” added Dr Gatenby.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

HR opportunities in Healthcare on Personnel Today



Browse more HR opportunities in healthcare