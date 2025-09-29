Met police officers may have to declare Freemason ties

Officers in the Metropolitan Police could have to declare their association with Freemasonry after the force launched a consultation on the move.

Police officers and staff already have to declare any association with an individual, group or organisation that might compromise their integrity, pose a risk to operations or intelligence, or that could damage the reputation of the Met and, as a result, public confidence.

Doing so allows for risks to be “assessed, managed and mitigated,” said a Met Police statement.

Commander Simon Messinger said: “We are now consulting on a proposal to add to that list involvement in Freemasonry – and potentially other organisations that could call impartiality into question or give rise to conflict of loyalties – and are keen to hear the views of our officers and staff.

“This does not prevent any member of staff joining the Freemasons or another similar organisation, but it means we will know who is a part. Strengthening the trust both our own staff and London’s communities have in the Met is a core part of our New Met for London plan and ambitions.”

In 2021, an independent panel published a report into the Met’s handling of its investigation into the unsolved murder of Daniel Morgan, a private investigator who was killed in Sydenham, London, in 1987.

The panel concluded that the police force had a “form of institutional corruption”, concealing or denying failings, for the sake of the Met’s public image. It recommended that officers and staff should be required to declare membership of organisations, including the Freemasons, that could present a potential conflict of interest.

Until now, the Met said it had been of the view that the existing policy on declarable associations was sufficient.

Its statement, published this morning, said: “However, we continue to receive intelligence reports and general expressions of concern from officers and staff who worry about the impact that membership of such an organisation could be having on investigations, promotions and misconduct. The number of such reports is relatively low, but they must still be taken seriously.”

Senior Met officers will discuss the proposed policy change with the United Grand Lodge of England, the headquarters of Freemasonry in England and Wales.

The Met’s consultation also provides an opportunity for officers and staff to highlight views or concerns about any other organisation that operates in a similar way to the Freemasons.

Matt Cane, general secretary of the Metropolitan Police Federation, said: “Be in no doubt, the Federation will oppose this proposal – and challenge any punitive process designed to enforce it. Adding this requirement to the existing declarable associations policy is unnecessary and wrong. Such a measure risks breaching our members’ rights under Articles 8 and 11 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

“The Metropolitan Police has debated the issue of Freemasonry for decades, and it is curious as to why, now, it seeks to impose yet another unenforceable policy that infringes on officers’ rights. Where does it end? Will membership of golf clubs, religious organisations, or even the Women’s Institute be next?”

London mayor Sadiq Khan said in 2016 that forcing officers to declare they are a Freemason would be unlawful. He cited a 2007 judgment in relation to a masonic lodge in Italy, which ruled that any requirement to declare Freemasonry membership violates Article 11 (the right of lawful association) in conjunction with Article 14 (the right not to be discriminated against) of the European Convention on Human Rights.

In 2000, two-thirds of Britain’s police officers refused to co-operate with a voluntary register, backed by the government, to declare whether they are Freemasons.

