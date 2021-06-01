Met Police wants positive discrimination ability to boost diversity

Shutterstock

The Metropolitan Police Service wants to be able to favour ethnic minority job applicants over white candidates where they are equally qualified.

According to The Times, Met Police commissioner Dame Cressida Dick has been lobbying the government for a change in law that would allow it to apply a form of positive discrimination to its recruitment practices, enabling it to increase the proportion of police officers from diverse backgrounds.

Positive discrimination is currently unlawful under the Equality Act 2010 with only limited exemptions to allow political parties to increase representation.

Dame Cressida, alongside other senior figures in policing, have long called for the legal ability to positively discriminate in order to become more representative of the communities they serve. In 2019, the National Police Chiefs Council said this was needed in order to speed up the shift in the demographic of the police service.

The Met wants 40% of its new recruits from 2022 to be from an ethnic minority background, with 8% from black backgrounds specifically. More than 40% of London residents are from an ethnic minority background.

According to the Times, Dame Cressida has asked the government whether it would be allowed to apply the principle of equal merit to its recruitment practices. This would allow it to select a candidate based on a characteristic such as their race when they have equal ability, competence, professional experience and other required qualities compared with candidates from other groups.

Neil Basu, the Met Police assistant commissioner and the UK’s head of counter-terrorism policing, has also pushed for this ability. Earlier this year he told a meeting of the National Policing Board, chaired by home secretary Priti Patel, that it “may be worth looking at the provisions of the Equality Act 2010 around positive discrimination if recruitment is to increase diversity at pace”.

Last year the Met launched a race action plan to improve trust in the service and to eradicate discrimination, racism and bias. This included building an outreach programme to attract more black candidates to policing jobs, increasing promotion opportunities for black officers, and developing a cultural awareness toolkit for Met officers and staff.

