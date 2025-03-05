Hybrid workingOfficesLatest NewsFlexible working

Most workers think meaningful office attendance is fair

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam Shutterstock / JLco Julia Amaral
Shutterstock / JLco Julia Amaral

Most UK employees believe it’s fair for employers to expect in-person working when it adds real value to the business.

New data from professional networking platform LinkedIn found 72% of people are happy to attend the workplace when their boss thinks it would be meaningful, but 50% do not want more mandatory office days.

The research revealed that overall, workers agree in-person collaboration can be beneficial in building stronger relationships (45%), boosting engagement in meetings (43%) and speeding up decision-making (36%).

Those polled said they preferred certain tasks to be carried out in person, such as planning meetings (57%), creative brainstorms (62%) and review meetings (62%). However, they also require the flexibility to decide when and how they attend work.

Office attendance

Office attendance linked to positive employee wellbeing

Civil Service recommits to 60% office attendance

Hybrid working as productive as full-time office attendance

According to respondents, meetings that could be done remotely include internal catch-ups (54%) and weekly status calls (58%).

Janine Chamberlin, head of LinkedIn UK, said: “The future of work isn’t about forcing people back into the office; it’s about making sure that when they do come in, it’s worth it. The companies that get this right—those that create spaces for meaningful collaboration, idea-sharing, and relationship-building—will be the ones that keep their best talent engaged. That starts with listening to employees and making in-person moments truly valuable.”

The findings, released as LinkedIn opens a new Experience Centre in London to promote collaboration, also showed that around three in five (59%) employees surveyed would spend more money with a supplier they had met in person, while nearly three in four (73%) are more confident signing off business deals in person. Their reasons included feeling able to tackle complex or sensitive issues more effectively (49%), establishing trust (44%) and reading non-verbal cues (43%).

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Kavitha Sivasubramaniam is an experienced journalist, editor and communications professional who has been working in B2B publishing for more than 17 years. After graduating from Bournemouth University with a degree in Multi Media Journalism, Kavitha started her career in local and regional newspapers, before moving to consumer magazines and later trade titles, as well as PR. Specialising in pay and reward, she has been editor of a number of HR publications including Pay & Benefits, Employee Benefits, Benefits Expert, Reward and CIPP’s membership magazine, Professional. In June 2024, she won Pay, Reward and Employee Benefits Journalist of the Year at the Willis Towers Watson media awards. She was also named one of Each Person’s top 20 influential HR bloggers and managed a highly commended content team of the year in 2019.

You may also like

Return to the office: Gartner highlights the risks...

Civil service boss: three days in office is...

Civil servants say three days in office reduces...

How HR can help to rebuild routine

Nine in 10 workers required to be in...

JP Morgan faces desk shortages after office return...

Citigroup confirms hybrid working can continue

Remote working: the ‘in-person premium’

Alan Sugar insists employees ‘get their bums back...

Barclays tightens working from home rules