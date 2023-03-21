Sodexo Engage – Mountain of lost benefits ebook

PROMOTED CONTENTLatest News

When your people don’t engage with the benefits you make available, continuing to offer them may become unsustainable. The cost-of-doing-business crisis rages on – putting pressure on profitability. It’s more important than ever for employee benefits to be cost-effective and deliver an ROI.

Sodexo Engage interviewed 500 HR professionals and 2,000 employees to ask about their organisation’s benefits and rewards. Keen to learn what did and didn’t work for them and what they’d change about what’s on offer, we dug deep to understand why there’s a growing Mountain of Lost Benefits.

It’s clear that benefits and rewards are essential to your people, but they must be fit for purpose, easily accessible, and incorporate financial, mental, and physical wellbeing support.

In our new eBook, Mountain of Lost Benefits: Making Employee Benefits Matter, we explore the reasons behind low uptake and provide solutions to boost engagement.

