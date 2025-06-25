Movers and shakers in HR: Asda, BBC, FSB, CIPD and more

Senior HR moves in early summer have included appointments at the BBC, Asda, the Federation of Small Businesses and the CIPD.

James Goodman, Asda

James Goodman is to join Asda later this year as chief people officer. He joins from Tesco, where he spent 12 years, most recently as the people director for the UK and Republic of Ireland. He was responsible for all people-related matters, including labour relations, recruitment, learning, early careers, and health and wellbeing.

He also worked in Shanghai as sourcing director for Tesco’s home and clothing division, and spent six years working at Gap.

Allan Leighton, executive chairman at Asda, said Goodman “brings a huge amount of experience with him and will be a vital part of the leadership team as we continue to rebuild and deliver on our ambition to once again be the best place to work in the UK.”

Goodman said: “Asda is a great business and I can’t wait to roll my sleeves up and join Allan and the rest of the leadership team on our mission to return Asda to where it belongs, as a champion for hard-working families and a brilliant place to work.”

Laura Cruise, Wenzel’s

Bakery retailer Wenzel’s, has recently selected HR leader Laura Cruise to be its new head of learning and development.

The retail chain, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, has more than 1,200 staff and 109 stores across the UK. It is still led by founder and master baker Peter Wenzel. Cruise joins the team as the business continues to grow will be responsible for growing, training and developing new mangers, team leaders and staff to continue to deliver excellent customer service.

She will also be involved in the Wenzel’s Academy – a new dedicated training space to support new team members develop their skills, further embodying the firm’s commitment to progression for our staff. Cruise is an experienced facilitator, coach and mentor, and has a background in leading training and development for Boots and Oakman Inns and Restaurants.

Amanda Scott, Leicester College

Leicester College has appointed Amanda Scott as its new director of human resources. Joining the College’s executive leadership team, Scott will be responsible for directing the HR function for the college’s 1,200 staff and playing a pivotal role in shaping its strategic plan for next three years.

Among her immediate priorities was to lead the recruitment process for the college’s next principal and CEO. This led to the College recently appointing Shabir Ismail who will officially take up the post on 19 August 2025.

Prior to joining Leicester College, Amanda was director of human resources for LiFE Multi-Academy Trust, with previous leadership experience in business management within the private sector. Amanda is a member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), holds a bachelor of laws degree, a diploma in business management and is also a governor at a primary school in Leicester city.

She said: “As a diverse and inclusive employer, Leicester College is committed to building a workforce that reflects the communities we serve. I will continue our work with the Black Leadership Group and drive our focus on recruiting, retaining and developing talent that meets the evolving needs of our students and local and national skills needs.”

Alison Hodgson, CIPD

The CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development,has announced that Alison Hodgson has been appointed as its new market director for Ireland.

Hodgson joins the CIPD from RSM Ireland, where she held the role of consulting partner of transformation, HR and change.

As market director for the CIPD in Ireland Alison will lead the CIPD’s growth, development and contribution to the people profession in Ireland. A key part of her role will be addressing key agendas such as skills, flexible working and wellbeing through research, policy and engaging with members. She will lead the team based in Dublin and draw upon the skills and expertise of colleagues across the CIPD.

Hodgson said: “Ireland has a vibrant and evolving HR landscape and I’m excited to support our members and partners in navigating the challenges and opportunities we face as a nation. I look forward to getting started and working with stakeholders across the country to help shape a future of work that delivers the right outcome for organisations and for individuals.”

Kathryn Robinson, Kinaxia Logistics

Kinaxia, which has its HQ in Cheshire, has 1,600 staff nationwide and operates a fleet of 1,000 vehicles transporting goods for a variety of sectors. The company has completed the refresh of its executive leadership team to guide its next phase of growth with the appointment of a new HR director: Kathryn Robinson, who has more than 20 years’ experience in multi-site people and culture development.

Robinson was previously HR director at Navigator Tissue UK, head of HR at Accrol Papers and head of HR at Bright Blue Foods. She is a board trustee and vice chair at Blackburn and Darwen Youth Zone.

Lisa Nicol, Federation of Small Businesses

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has appointed Lisa Nicol to the newly created role of director of human resources and organisational development.

Nicol will be responsible for shaping FSB’s new people strategy and employee experience plan, overseeing a workforce of 198 employees across multiple UK sites. She will replace former HR director Samantha Bonser, who left FSB in March after 12 years at the organisation.

She has previously held leadership roles at Concentrix, Webhelp UK and Serco, and has also been a senior partner at Gobeyond Consulting.

Nicol said: “HR leaders have a significant responsibility in shaping people’s day-to-day experiences at work. My goal is to cultivate a workplace culture that is as positive and supportive as possible, ensuring employees feel valued and engaged. Ultimately, a strong employee experience directly contributes to business success. FSB is the UK’s membership organisation for small businesses and the self-employed, and I’m excited to use my expertise to strengthen our employee culture, ensuring we continue delivering crucial support to our members.”

Jermaine Daw, BBC

The BBC has appointed Jermaine Daw as director of HR for BBC Studios. He will join the BBC Studios Executive Committee and report into to Uzair Qadeer, chief people officer.

Daw brings more than 20 years of international experience in the sports, media, entertainment and FMCG industries to BBC Studios. He spent more than a decade with the National Basketball Association (NBA), where he led the strategic and operational delivery of organisational design, talent acquisition and management, change management, employee experience and benefits and rewards for all of the NBA’s business units outside the US. Most recently, he was vice president and chief people officer of EMEA for Wella, one of the world’s leading beauty companies. Previously, he has also worked for HBO, and EssilorLuxottica.

BBC Studios is a global media company borne of the BBC. It makes and distributes the world’s most sought-after content, as well as creating and nurturing iconic brands.

Uzair Qadeer, chief people officer, BBC, said: “Jermaine has an exceptionally strong background in helping organisations build world-class people solutions which spur innovation and growth. He will be an excellent addition to our HR team.

Daw added: “I’m passionate about adding to the building of a future-focused, inclusive culture that empowers bold creativity, unlocks leadership potential, and inspires our people to thrive.”

Susan Miller-Jones, Evelyn Partners

UK wealth management group Evelyn Partners has appointed Susan Miller-Jones as its new chief people officer, subject to regulatory approval.

An HR professional with experience spanning multiple sectors, Miller-Jones will start at the group in early July.

She joins from Royal Sun Alliance, where she served as UK director of HR. Her previous experience includes senior HR roles at professional services firms KPMG UK and Brunswick, and in the property and banking sectors as global head of HR at DTZ, and head of HR, Barclays Bank Group Centre.

Paul Geddes, chief executive officer of Evelyn Partners, said: “Susan is a great hire for us, she’s a seasoned and successful HR professional, with multi-sector experience and her energy and drive will be a real asset to the business.”

Caroline Rowland, Zellis

Zellis, a prominent provider of HR and payroll software to the UK and Ireland, recently appointed Caroline Rowland as its new chief people officer, joining from Exscientia, a Nasdaq-listed AI-driven pharmatech company specialising in leveraging AI and embedded technologies across drug discovery and development.

John Petter, CEO at Zellis, said Rowland’s “deep HR experience and passion for fostering strong organisational culture will be instrumental”.

Rowland said: “The connection between purpose and employee experience is critical, along with fostering connections between colleagues, teams, to the work, our brands and the company.”

She previously served in key positions at Exscientia, Arm Ltd, Diageo and Deloitte.

Kerry Smith, Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has appointed Kerry Smith as its new interim chief people officer.

Smith joins the trust from North Staffordshire Combined Healthcare NHS Trust, where she was interim chief people officer.

She will replace Ashi Williams, who is leaving the trust at the end of July to take up the position of chief people officer over South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust and George Elliot Hospital NHS Trust.

Smith said: “I look forward to working with employees across the organisation to continue building a positive and inclusive workplace culture.”

Roland Baskeyfield, University of Salford

The University of Salford has appointed Roland Baskeyfield as its new associate director of reward, wellbeing and people analytics.

Sitting as part of the HR leadership team, Baskeyfield will use his experience to help bring an external lens to the work of the directorate, building on existing best practice.

Baskeyfield, who is a chartered CIPD fellow, has more than 20 years of experience within the HR industry, with the majority within the reward sphere.

He has held senior reward roles across multiple sectors, including financial services, legal, FMCG, media and healthcare. He has returned to work in the higher education sector following an 18-year break in other industries.

Additional reporting by Employee Benefits

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more human resources jobs