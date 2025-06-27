MPs urge ministers to boost T-level awareness to close skills gaps

The government needs to step up efforts to boost student enrolment and employer engagement with T-Levels if the qualification is to achieve its intended impact, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has warned in a new report.

T-levels, introduced as a two-year technical alternative to A-levels, were designed to tackle the UK’s persistent skills shortages by equipping young people with work-ready qualifications tailored to employer needs. However, the PAC has raised concerns over low enrolment figures, limited public awareness, and the sluggish adaptability of the qualifications to respond to evolving economic demands.

As of September 2024, just 25,508 students were enrolled in T-levels – significantly below original projections. Although the Department for Education (DfE) remains confident that it can increase that number to 66,100 by September 2029, MPs say this goal is unlikely to be met without stronger action.

Awareness of the qualification remains low. A 2023 survey revealed that only half of students in years 9 to 11 had heard of T-levels. Meanwhile, just a third of employers – who are required to offer industry placements for T-level students – were aware of the qualification.

The committee also found that underrepresented groups, including women, disadvantaged pupils, and students with special educational needs, were less likely to enrol on certain T-level courses, particularly those in engineering.

In response, the PAC is urging the government to set out a clear campaign strategy to boost student and employer engagement. This includes tailoring the curriculum to reflect the diverse backgrounds of learners while ensuring it remains aligned with the skills needs of employers.

MPs also expressed concern over the lengthy process involved in adapting T-level content to reflect emerging job market trends. The current timeline of at least 18 months to revise a course limits the qualification’s ability to respond swiftly to developments – such as the government’s planned increase in defence spending from February 2025, which is expected to create new employment and training opportunities.

To ensure T-levels remain relevant and effective, the PAC recommends that the DfE develop faster, more agile methods of updating course content to reflect the evolving skills landscape.

Another key issue identified is a lack of clarity around how T-levels fit within the broader technical education system. Confusion has arisen following changes to the status of overlapping qualifications. The government initially moved to defund alternatives, only to pause this plan and later confirm in December 2024 that some would continue to receive funding until 2027. The PAC has called on the DfE to provide clearer guidance to help students and colleges navigate their options and understand how T-levels compare with other vocational routes.

PAC chair Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown warned that without widespread awareness and uptake, T-levels could fail to reach their potential: “T-levels have the potential to be a significant force for good in equipping young people with everything they need for their burgeoning careers. But without the wider awareness in industry and critical mass of student enrolments, T-levels may remain very much a minority pursuit.”

He added: “Government must enter campaign mode to inject life into T-levels, focusing in and capitalising on local employment needs. The demands of the changing skills landscape have never been more volatile. Government must allow far more flexibility for the qualification so it can swiftly meet needs where they arise.”

The report urges immediate and sustained action to help T-levels fulfil their promise as a cornerstone of the UK’s technical education system and a key driver of long-term economic growth.

