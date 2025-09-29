Must-attend sessions at Employee Benefits Live 2025 this week

Employee Benefits Live 2025, held at ExCeL London, is fast approaching and booking for conference sessions is still open.

Europe’s largest dedicated reward and benefits event takes place on Wednesday 1 and Thursday 2 October. The programme offers valuable insights to address any challenges facing organisations’ HR, people, and reward strategies.

Delegates will have the opportunity to attend multiple sessions across the two days, where they can pick up practical advice, inspiration, and top tips across a variety of streams focusing on HR and benefits strategy, reproductive health, and cost-effective benefits, to name a few.

Keynote sessions on Wednesday 1 October will be presented by Jill Scott, former England footballer and broadcaster, and Josephina Smith, reward director at British Airways, while Thursday 2 October will see keynotes from Ben West, mental health campaigner, author and strategic advisor, and Georgie Willis, head of diversity, inclusion and social impact at Eurostar.

Expert speakers from leading employers who will host sessions include Jet2, University of Birmingham, The Telegraph, The Lego Group, Siemens, Next, Asda and many more. They will be covering topics such as engagement, motivation and recognition, financial wellbeing, health and wellbeing, mental health resilience, and sustainable reward.

The conference booking portal is open for delegates who want to reserve their seat at any of the sessions. The Employee Benefits Live programme is CPD-accredited, so attendees can meet continuing professional development requirements with a recognised certification.

View the full programme and register to attend

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday LinkedIn This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Δ

Reward, compensation and benefits opportunities



Browse all comp and benefits jobs