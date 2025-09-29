Financial wellbeingEmployee engagementEquality, diversity and inclusionLatest NewsPay & benefits

Must-attend sessions at Employee Benefits Live 2025 this week

by Zoe Wickens
by Zoe Wickens Jill Scott is speaking at Employee Benefits LIve on Wednesday 1 October. Photo: Avpics/Alamy
Jill Scott is speaking at Employee Benefits LIve on Wednesday 1 October. Photo: Avpics/Alamy

Employee Benefits Live 2025, held at ExCeL London, is fast approaching and booking for conference sessions is still open.

Europe’s largest dedicated reward and benefits event takes place on Wednesday 1 and Thursday 2 October. The programme offers valuable insights to address any challenges facing organisations’ HR, people, and reward strategies.

Delegates will have the opportunity to attend multiple sessions across the two days, where they can pick up practical advice, inspiration, and top tips across a variety of streams focusing on HR and benefits strategy, reproductive health, and cost-effective benefits, to name a few.

Keynote sessions on Wednesday 1 October will be presented by Jill Scott, former England footballer and broadcaster, and Josephina Smith, reward director at British Airways, while Thursday 2 October will see keynotes from Ben West, mental health campaigner, author and strategic advisor, and Georgie Willis, head of diversity, inclusion and social impact at Eurostar.

Expert speakers from leading employers who will host sessions include Jet2, University of Birmingham, The Telegraph, The Lego Group, Siemens, Next, Asda and many more. They will be covering topics such as engagement, motivation and recognition, financial wellbeing, health and wellbeing, mental health resilience, and sustainable reward.

The conference booking portal is open for delegates who want to reserve their seat at any of the sessions. The Employee Benefits Live programme is CPD-accredited, so attendees can meet continuing professional development requirements with a recognised certification.

View the full programme and register to attend 

Zoe Wickens is a journalist with five years of experience writing for trade and business to business publications. She joined Employee Benefits as a reporter in May 2021 and writes news and features content for the website. She won the Willis Towers Watson pay, reward and employee benefits journalist of the year award in 2023. Before writing about the HR, reward and benefit industry she worked as a reporter for publications about the optical and eyewear market and the UK stock market.

