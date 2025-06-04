NDA ban vital to tackling misogyny in music industry

MPs have called on ministers to ban non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) in cases involving sexual misconduct, bullying, or discrimination, or risk perpetuating the “culture of misogyny” facing women in the music industry.

A report from the Women and Equalities Committee, Misogyny in music: on repeat, also urges the government to amend both the Equality Act and the Employment Rights Bill to ensure that freelancers are fully protected.

Published one year on from its first report, MPs on the cross-party committee found that “misogyny remains deeply rooted in the music industry” and “meaningful change requires both cultural and structural reform”.

The report calls on the government to urgently bring forward legislative proposals to prohibit the use of NDAs and other forms of confidentiality agreements in cases involving sexual abuse, sexual harassment or sexual misconduct, bullying or harassment, and discrimination relating to a protected characteristic.

Giving evidence to the inquiry, musicians spoke of the challenges in changing the culture of the music industry.

Soprano singer Lucy Cox described the industry as “a very small world, and it has been normalised that misogyny and bullying are taking place in the industry all the time”, adding that it is “very difficult to challenge”.

The soul singer Celeste Waite, who has been nominated for Brit Awards, an Academy Award and the Mercury Prize, observed that “what is most prevalent in the daily experience of being female in the music industry is this idea of an ingrained bias, or even an unconscious, sexist bias.”

Labour MP Sarah Owen, chair of the WEC, said: “One year on from the Women and Equalities Committee’s report on Misogyny in music, significant issues within the industry remain unaddressed and appear to be on repeat.

“WEC’s 2024 report warned women pursuing careers in music face ‘endemic’ misogyny and discrimination in a sector dominated by self-employment. It laid bare a ‘boys’ club’ where sexual harassment and abuse is common, and the non-reporting of such incidents is high.”

She added that NDAs are frequently used to silence victims of harassment and abuse, often under coercive circumstances. The report presents evidence of the psychological toll these agreements take and the power imbalances that make them particularly harmful in music.

“Women working in music feel rightly frustrated at the lack of support from the government in tackling the challenges they face,” said Owen. “Female artists should not encounter limitations in opportunity or have to work far harder to get the recognition their ability and talent merits. We urge ministers to accept the recommendations in our new report and help set the music industry on a path of lasting change, free from discrimination and harassment.”

The report cautions that sexual harassment remains pervasive, with reporting rates low due to fear of retaliation. Women in music still face significant barriers, including unequal pay, ageism and there is an “overwhelming case” for the government to implement the WEC’s recommendations.

The WEC underlined the inadequacy of current legal protections for freelance musicians, who make up the majority of the industry’s workforce. It cautioned that the Equality Act 2010 does not clearly extend to freelancers or those working under informal arrangements, such as “depping” (substituting for another musician).

Although the Employment Rights Bill proposes stronger protections against third-party harassment, there is concern that freelancers may still be excluded.

The report voiced strong support for the formation of the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (CIISA), a new independent body designed to address misconduct across the creative sectors, but said its success depends on sustainable funding and a supportive legal framework.

The WEC said that while some industry players have committed to funding CIISA, others have been reluctant or have attempted to impose conditions, adding it supports the idea of a mandatory levy if voluntary contributions from the industry prove insufficient or difficult to obtain.

On maternity rights, the report highlighted the challenges faced by parents and carers in the music industry, noting that freelancers, in particular, struggle with inadequate maternity support and the high cost of childcare.

The committee called on the government to amend the Employment Rights Bill to align Maternity Allowance with Statutory Maternity Pay to allow self-employed women greater flexibility during maternity leave and remove unfairness within the system.

MPs also urged the government to bring Section 14 of the Equality Act into force, to allow claims based on combined characteristics.

