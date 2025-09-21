Neurodivergence now third leading cause of work struggles

Neurodivergence has become the third most common reason for employees to be referred to occupational health – after mental health and musculoskeletal (MSK) issues.

According to a study by occupational health provider PAM Group, one in 10 employees were referred by their manager because of a neurodivergent condition, such as autism, dyslexia, dyspraxia and attention deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD). The study analysed 135,000 occupational health referrals.

Although greater awareness and diagnosis rates were a factor in the rise, increased workplace pressures and changing job roles which can make it harder for people to rely on previously effective coping strategies, were also considered factors.

Another reason more adults were coming forward, found the study, was the growing recognition that neurodivergent conditions can present differently in women and girls – and have often been missed in earlier life.

Rebecca Wones, clinical director for neurodiversity at PAM Group, said more employees with existing neurodivergent diagnoses were coming forward, as well as older workers recognising traits in themselves after their children have recently been diagnosed. She added: “However, the rise is also being driven by increased workplace pressures and changing job roles that make it harder for individuals to rely on previous coping strategies.”

The issues that people who are neurodiverse can experience in the workplace are reflected in the significant increase in employment tribunal decisions involving neurodiverse conditions, with ADHD-related claims seeing an 8.5-fold rise since 2020. The figures, drawn from the latest data published by the Ministry of Justice, and quoted by Irwin Mitchell among other law firms, show that the number of tribunal decisions citing ADHD rose from just six in the first half of 2020 to 51 in the first half of 2025 – a 750% increase.

Wones said that many employees who were previously managing may begin to struggle with constantly being on the go and having to process lots of information. “For example,” she said, “someone who was muddling through by reading slowly or asking a colleague to double-check their work may no longer have that support in a new role — and suddenly it’s perceived as a performance issue.”

She emphasised that the issue was not more people being born who are neurodivergent, but that more people were identifying neurodiverse traits. It was also the case that it neurodiversity was not as well understood in women. “ADHD, for example, was once seen as something only boys had,” said Wones. “We’re now understanding how it presents differently in women and how it shows up in life and work, not just in education.”

Employers should take early, proactive steps, including offering workplace needs assessments and making adjustments without waiting for a formal diagnosis, she said.

Neil Greenberg, President of the Society of Occupational Medicine (SOM) said there was a wealth of assistive technology, much of which was already built into the tools SOM was using. He added: “Simple adjustments, such as noise-cancelling headphones or booking meeting rooms for report writing, can make a real difference, but employees need confidence and a supportive culture to feel comfortable asking for it.”

Liz Partington, people director at PAM Group, added: “It’s important employers understand that a formal diagnosis is not a prerequisite for support. Workplace needs assessments can identify adjustments based on individual challenges without the need for medical confirmation – enabling early intervention and reducing barriers to performance.”

“Early intervention is crucial,” added Partington. “Many employees only seek help after someone is really starting to struggle. Employers who build awareness and support into their culture can not only reduce absence but also boost productivity and wellbeing.”

