New M&S warehouse to create 1,000 permanent jobs

Marks & Spencer has said it will create 1,000 permanent jobs once a vast automated warehouse in the Midlands, part of plans to double the size of its food business, is completed.

The retailer will invest £340 million into a 1.3 million sq ft food distribution facility in Northamptonshire, creating 2,000 jobs during construction and a further 1,000 permanent roles on opening in 2029.

These permanent roles will be in driving, logistics, management and more technical roles such as automation technicians.

In April, M&S announced plans to open a 390,000 sq ft food distribution centre in Avonmouth, Bristol.

Alex Freudmann, managing director of M&S’s food business, said the facility would “improve product availability” and lower costs in the long term.

He added: “We’re transforming M&S into a destination for the weekly shop and modernising our supply chain is central to that ambition. By using the latest, proven automation, we are future-proofing both our business and UK retail logistics.”

The distribution centre will be based at Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal, which has connections to the West Coast Main Line.

It is being developed by the real estate group Prologis, while the logistics firm TGW has been appointed automation partner.

The investment into its supply chain is the largest in the company’s history and is part of a bid to increase automation across production lines. Products moving through the M&S warehouse will be loaded by automated cranes, with small robots moving them out of storage for delivery to stores.

M&S believes that modernising its supply chain will help Stuart Machin, the chief executive, achieve an ambition to double the size of its food business. He said last year that he wanted the retailer to become a “go-to” store for weekly grocery shopping and there are plans to open 12 new food halls by the end of this year as part of a wider investment into the company’s estate.

The number of M&S food halls is set to grow to 420 from 324 over the next four years, alongside an increase in size to 14,000 sq ft on average, up from 8,000 sq ft as of last year.

Food sales for the past financial year rose 8.7% to £9bn. That period, however, did not cover April’s cyber-attack, the impact of which is expected to wipe more than a third, or £300 million, off profits this year.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more human resources jobs