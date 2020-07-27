New Research – How Leading Organisations are Responding to Coronavirus and Creating Lasting Cultural Change

Coronavirus has affected businesses like never before and had a very human impact – employees are concerned about their wellbeing, their finances and the future. But coronavirus is also accelerating the future. In terms of change programmes, digital transformation and flexible working initiatives, many organisations have made more progress during the last few months, than the last few years.

WorkBuzz teamed up with leading organisations like HS2, Home Instead Senior Care and The University of Wales Trinity St David, to understand how they were responding to the crisis and planning for the future. Broadly speaking, their actions can be grouped into three phases:

Phase 1: Managing the Crisis – during the lockdown, organisations prioritised supporting employee wellbeing, leaders being visible and over-communicating

Phase 2: Shaping Your ‘New Normal’ – as the lockdown in the UK is eased, rather than just adapting to the ‘New Normal’, HR leaders are looking for ways to shape it and design new effective ways of working, during a period of prolonged social distancing

Phase 3: Creating Lasting Change – beyond social distancing, they recognise there is a unique opportunity to design how they work and adapt to new flexible working expectations and business challenges

The report is packed with practical case studies to help you navigate the challenges and creating lasting cultural change.

To get your copy, just add your details below.

By registering for this whitepaper you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and to WorkBuzz contacting you in relation to this whitepaper and its content. You also confirm that you have read our privacy policy and our cookie policy.

First Name *

Last Name *

Email *

Number of Employees * 0-50 51-100 101-250 251-999 >1000

Telephone Number *

Personnel Today Group may also contact you in the future about new products, events and services unless you object to receiving such messages by ticking the box below. Personnel Today will not pass your details onto any other third parties.

Personnel Today Group



WorkBuzz helps leading companies gather regular, real-time feedback from their people, improve employee engagement and build a great culture.

Trusted by hundreds of organisations with 25-25,000 employees, WorkBuzz can help you navigate the people challenges posed by Coronavirus and creating lasting cultural change.

Visit www.workbuzz.com or call on 03333 446 530