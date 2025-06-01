Agency workersNHSLatest News

NHS England cuts agency spend by £1bn

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Pic: J-THE PHOTOHOLIC / Shutterstock.com
Pic: J-THE PHOTOHOLIC / Shutterstock.com

The NHS in England spent £1bn less on agency staff during 2024-25, according to figures obtained by the Guardian newspaper.

In November, health secretary Wes Streeting said that a lack of permanent staff had led to roles being filled by agency replacements to the tune of £3bn.

Streeting proposed banning the use of agency replacements for certain lower-level roles, such as healthcare assistants or domestic support workers.

A further proposal was stopping NHS staff from resigning and then immediately signing up for agency work, which tends to be on higher rates.

NHS staffing

Department of Health proposes NHS agency worker ban 

Scrapping Level 7 apprenticeship funding is a ‘major blow’ 

Streeting and the chief executive of NHS England – which is due to be abolished – wrote a letter to NHS providers and care board executives demanding that they target a 30% reduction in agency spend.

They also urge hospitals to set bank rates at “competitive” rates, but not more than what agencies would pay directly to a worker.

Some recruitment agencies have been known to charge up to £2,000 for a single nursing shift as trusts grapple with more than 110,000 open vacancies across the health service.

Elizabeth O’Mahony, NHS England chief financial officer, told the Guardian: “The NHS is fully committed to making sure that every penny of taxpayers’ money is used wisely to the benefit of patients and the quality of care they receive.

“Our reforms towards driving down agency spend by nearly £1bn over the past year will boost frontline services and help to cut down waiting lists, while ensuring fairness for our permanent staff.”

Figures for the whole of the UK for 2023-24 showed that the combined spend of hospitals and GP surgeries on agency staff was £4.6bn, with a further £5.8bn on bank staff.

