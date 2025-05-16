NHS Scotland staff accept two-year 8.2% pay deal

Nurses, midwives and numerous other workers across NHS Scotland have accepted a two-year pay deal.

Yesterday, 60% of members of the Royal College of Nursing agreed to the 8.2% pay offer, after 80% of midwives and maternity care assistants accepted the deal on Tuesday (13 May).

Members of trade union Unite including those who work in estates, the ambulance service, medical equipment management, scientists, porters and theatre roles have also accepted the pay offer of 4.25% for 2025-26 and 3.75% for 2026-27.

The deal has an inflation guarantee, meaning pay increases will be at least 1% above the consumer prices index. The overall package is estimated to be worth £701 million in 2024-25.

In addition, trade unions, NHS Scotland and the Scottish government have agreed to work towards reducing the full-time working week by an hour and a half to 36 hours, in line with a commitment made in the 2023-24 pay settlement.

The RCN expects the increase for 2025-26 to be paid in June salaries and backdated pay to 1 April 2025 to be paid in July salaries.

Julie Lamberth, chair of the RCN Scotland Board, said: “Once again, I’d like to thank all our members who cast their vote in the consultation for your participation. Yet again you voted in big numbers. We continue to believe it is right for you, our members, to make the decision and you have had your say. We rely on understanding your strength of feeling on pay offers to inform the next steps.

“A significant minority of you voted to reject the offer, demonstrating continued frustration and concern about the nursing workforce crisis facing Scotland’s NHS. We know the lack of recognition and relentless pressure on our NHS services has left many of you considering your future in the profession. The link between low pay, staff shortages and patient safety remains, and we will continue to make the case to the Scottish government for reform to achieve fair pay.”

Neil Gray, Scottish health secretary, said: “This is a strong two-year pay offer that has been agreed following constructive engagement with trade union representatives. It is guaranteed to remain above inflation, which gives added reassurance to staff, and will ensure Scotland’s nurses, midwives and NHS staff have the best pay in the UK. I want to express my thanks to Scotland’s hardworking healthcare staff for their continued hard work and commitment.”

Sharon Graham, general secretary at Unite, added: “Unite members across NHS Scotland have accepted the pay offer over two years on the basis it is the best negotiable deal. It’s a pay deal which ultimately helps us build better jobs, pay and conditions for workers across the NHS.”

The Royal College of Midwives’ director for Scotland, Jaki Lambert, said: “We know how hard our members work, day in day out across Scotland striving to deliver the best care they can to women and their families, and it’s only fair that work is valued by the Scottish government.

“Unfortunately, colleagues in the rest of the UK remain once again in limbo over their pay awards for this year, so in a way we are relieved that our members in Scotland will see their pay increases sooner rather than later.”

Additional reporting by Zoe Wickens

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

HR opportunities in Healthcare on Personnel Today



Browse more HR opportunities in healthcare