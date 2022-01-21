ConditionsCancerHealth surveillanceReturn to work and rehabilitationSickness absence management

NHS urging people not to put off cancer checks

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Shutterstock
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

NHS England has launched a drive to remind people not to put off going to see a doctor if they have possible signs and symptoms of cancer. Although November saw record numbers of people coming forward for cancer checks, according to the latest NHS England figures, health service chiefs are still concerned that people are delaying seeking treatment when they shouldn’t because of the pandemic. A total of 246,000 people were checked for cancer in November – three times as many as compared to the beginning of the pandemic in April 2020, when people were reluctant to come forward, said NHS England. In the early stages of the pandemic, half (49%) of people said they would delay coming forward because they didn’t want to burden the health service or because they were worried about catching Covid-19 in hospital. The charity Macmillan Cancer Support has estimated there have been nearly 50,000 fewer cancer diagnoses across the UK since the start of the pandemic.

Cancer and the workplace

Employers and OH must embrace easy-access cancer screening Six in 10 with possible cancer symptoms not referred within two weeks Prepare for 'tsunami' of cancer cases, warns nursing provider
While occupational health practitioners, clearly, are not cancer specialists, they are nevertheless well-placed to identify possible ‘red flag’ signs in an employee, and recommend they go and see their GP to be checked out. Moreover, the earlier someone is diagnosed and treated for cancer the greater the likelihood of recovery and being able to return to work, a rehabilitation process where OH can play a key role.
Avatar

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Links between obesity and more severe Covid-19 highlighted

Employers and OH must embrace easy-access cancer screening

Six in 10 with possible cancer symptoms not...

Quarter delay seeing GP because of ’embarrassment’

Helping employers to reduce preventable disease post pandemic

Prepare for ‘tsunami’ of cancer cases, warns nursing...

Charity coalition urges protection for employees with reduced...

Pandemic fears cause melanoma diagnoses to fall by...

Liver cancer cases leap among men in Scotland

Lung cancer referrals drop by a third