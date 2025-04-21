NHS urging people to check for cancer warning signs

People check their bank balance more frequently than they do their body for possible warning signs of cancer, an NHS survey has found.

The poll of 2,000 people found that only four in 10 (39%) looked for changes to their bodies at least once every three weeks – despite this being vital in spotting potential signs of the disease

People were more likely regularly to check their bank balance (80%) – especially given the rising cost of living – the weather forecast (70%), sport results (42%) and upcoming entertainment such as TV shows (41%), than they were to check for changes in their body, the poll concluded.

The NHS advises people regularly to check for any new lumps or unexpected changes in the body to help identify any possible symptoms of cancer.

The finding has prompted Professor Peter Johnson, national NHS cancer director, to reiterate the importance of regularly checking your body.

“It is so important to know what is normal for you, although we all find a host of other things to think about rather than checking for any changes in our bodies,” he said.

“That’s why I want to encourage everyone to make it a part of your routine – finding a way that works for you might just save your life.

“If you do spot something worrying, get in touch with your GP surgery, who can investigate for you. It’s unlikely to be cancer, but if there is something wrong, the earlier it is found, the better the chance of treatment being successful,” Dr Johnson added.

The data also revealed that the public may not recognise key signs and symptoms, despite 78% saying they are confident they could recognise a change in their body.

The least recognised as a sign of cancer was heartburn and indigestion, with eight in 10 people surveyed (79%) not identifying heartburn that lasts three weeks or more as a potential sign of cancer.

More than half (55%) did not recognise blood in your pee (even just once), nearly half (49%) did not recognise unexplained weight loss, and more than four in 10 people (42%) did not recognise an unexplained lump anywhere on the body as potential signs of cancer.

NHS data has also emphasised the importance of early detection and diagnosis in terms of recovery and, ideally, eventual return to work.

Of 13 of the most common cancers, such as breast, prostate and lung cancer, nearly three in five patients are now being diagnosed at stages 1 or 2, when cancer is easier to treat and the chance of survival is higher, it concluded.

