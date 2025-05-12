NHSLatest NewsIndustrial action / strikesPublic sectorPay settlements

Nurses threaten strikes if pay demands not met

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Nurses on the picket line in December 2022
ImageryBT / Shutterstock.com
Nurses on the picket line in December 2022
ImageryBT / Shutterstock.com

Nurses could be set to strike this summer as the Royal College of Nursing accuses the government of ‘insulting’ the profession.

As the RCN’s annual congress begins today (12 May), chief executive Nicola Ranger will urge the government not to “sail close to the wind” when it comes to confirming pay rises.

Independent pay review bodies issued their recommendations to the government on public sector pay last month, but teachers and nurses have become increasingly impatient for confirmation of 2025-26 rates.

The government has capped public sector pay rises at 2.8%, but the NHS Pay Review body has proposed around 3%.

NHS pay

Resident doctors to ballot for strike action 

Public sector staff could be in line for higher pay settlement 

Nurses last launched industrial action between December 2022 and May 2023, later receiving a pay offer of 5% for 2023-24, alongside a one-off payment of up to £3,789.

In her speech to congress, Ranger will say: “If you continue to insult this profession, leave it ailing and underpaid this summer, then you know how this could escalate.”

Although the RCN is yet to hold an official ballot, it will poll members on action they would be prepared to take if they are unhappy with the proposed settlement.

She will say: “We need a significant pay rise for nursing and for every NHS employer to be given the full money to pay it — anything else is a cut to patient services.

“I’m not here to tell you we’re going on strike. You will decide how you feel and we will plan together the best way to get what nursing needs.”

Nursing students filling gaps

The RCN has also written to the government to call for the practice of using nursing students to make up staff gaps while they are on placement to end.

The union says students are having to take on “significant responsibilities” when they should be observing, which is having a serious impact on their mental and physical health.

Ranger said: “Nursing is an amazing career, but the goodwill of our future nurses is being taken for granted. Students are routinely reporting that their learning is being compromised.

“Students on placement should be observing complex skills from registered professionals and exposed to a range of situations which prepare them for life on the job.

“It’s unacceptable that those same students not only have their education opportunities diminished but are also being used to prop up understaffed wards following years of underinvestment in the nursing profession.”

The RCN wants better financial support for nursing students, including a universal maintenance grant in England that would take into account cost-of-living pressures, and “forgiving” student debt for people who commit to working in the health or care system after they graduate.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

HR opportunities in Healthcare on Personnel Today


Browse more HR opportunities in healthcare

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

You may also like

Jobs on the line across NHS trusts in...

NHS worker awarded £29k after Darth Vader comparison

Resident doctors to ballot for strike action

NHS Lothian review finds ‘toxic’ work environment

Public sector staff could be in line for...

Call for better mental health support for NHS...

NHS to expand GP scheme enabling greater access...

Locum doctor loses long-running tax case

NHS could go door-to-door to tackle ill-health worklessness

Darlington nurses’ changing room case delayed to October