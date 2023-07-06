CPD activities: Recognising good research

These activities, compiled by Professor Anne Harris, are intended to supplement the material presented in our webinar on conducting quality occupational health research.
Activity 1
Enhance your knowledge of critical reading by reviewing these materials.
Activity 2
Further your knowledge of health research by using this tool, which guide you through a series of questions to help you to review and interpret a published health research paper.
Activity 3
This webpage gives advice on how to ask a good research question.
Activity 4
Read through this webpage to understand more about study design.
More CPD
CPD activities: Long Covid – OH and HR as strategic partners
CPD: How occupational therapy can strengthen occupational health
Activity 5
Learn more about critical appraisal using the following resources:
How to critically appraise a research paper
Activity 6
Enhance your knowledge of appraising a randomised control trial by reviewing this advice.
Activity 7
Read through this webpage which provides more information about the PICO framework.
Activity 8
Read through this blog post from a GP, who highlights his personal view of evidence-based medicine
Activity 9
This link highlights the use of evidence in practice.
Activity 10
Read this article on how to make sense of a Cochrane systematic review, then explore the Cochrane Library.
Then, read this journal article on applying systematic reviews.
Activity 11
Watch the following TED talks to enhance your knowledge
Own your body’s data – Talitha Williams
The Best Stats You Have Ever Seen- Hans Rosling
The Magic Washing Machine – Hans Rosling
Let my Dataset Change Your Mindset – Hans Rosling
Six Reasons Why Research is Cool- Quique Bassat
The Upside of Data – Jessica Donohue
The Mastery of Methods – Birte Karoline Manke
Spotting Bad Statistics – Mona Chalabi
Abby Grease – Research as an Avenue for Curiosity