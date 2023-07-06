ResearchOccupational HealthContinuing professional developmentOHW+

CPD activities: Recognising good research

by Anne Harriss
These activities, compiled by Professor Anne Harris, are intended to supplement the material presented in our webinar on conducting quality occupational health research.

Activity  1

Enhance your knowledge of critical reading by reviewing these materials.

Activity 2

Further your knowledge of health research by using this tool, which guide you through a series of questions to help you to review and interpret a published health research paper.

Activity 3

This webpage gives advice on how to ask a good research question.

Activity 4

Read through this webpage to understand more about study design.

More CPD

CPD activities: Long Covid – OH and HR as strategic partners

CPD: How occupational therapy can strengthen occupational health

Activity 5

Learn more about critical appraisal using the following resources:

What is critical appraisal?

How to critically appraise a research paper

Activity 6

Enhance your knowledge of appraising a randomised control trial by reviewing this advice.

Activity 7

Read through this webpage which provides more information about the PICO framework.

Activity 8

Read through this blog post from a GP, who highlights his personal view of evidence-based medicine

Activity 9

This link highlights the use of evidence in practice.

Activity 10

Read this article on how to make sense of a Cochrane systematic review, then explore the Cochrane Library.

Then, read this journal article on applying systematic reviews. 

Activity 11

Watch the following TED talks to enhance your knowledge

Own your body’s data – Talitha Williams

The Best Stats You Have Ever Seen- Hans Rosling

The Magic Washing Machine – Hans Rosling

Let my Dataset Change Your Mindset – Hans Rosling

Six Reasons Why Research is Cool- Quique Bassat

The Upside of Data – Jessica Donohue

The Mastery of Methods – Birte Karoline Manke

Spotting Bad Statistics – Mona Chalabi

Abby Grease – Research as an Avenue for Curiosity

Anne Harriss

Professor Anne Harriss is emeritus professor of occupational health. Former course director at London South Bank University, she led the development of more than ten educational programmes at diploma, degree and MSc level. Anne is a past president of the Society of Occupational Medicine.

CPD: Conducting quality occupational health research (webinar)