Occupational Health & Wellbeing Awards 2020: Category criteria

There are six categories in the 2020 Occupational Health & Wellbeing Awards. Teams and individuals can enter as many categories as they wish, whether that’s for occupational health and wellbeing services provided for their own organisation, or for a client.

Entries must fulfill the definitions of the category in which they are entering. Entrants should provide clear responses under three headings:

The challenge – An outline of what the organisation hoped to achieve.

– An outline of what the organisation hoped to achieve. The solution – Describe what the organisation/individual did to achieve this

– Describe what the organisation/individual did to achieve this Benefits to the organisation – Highlight the benefits for the company – financial, motivational, etc.

The entry statement should be no more than 1200 words.

Judges will be looking for examples of the following criteria:

Innovation and achievement

Teamwork

Leadership

Effective use of resources

The contribution to the orgnanisation.

Best mental health initiative

This award recognises excellence and innovation in safeguarding and improving employees’ mental wellbeing. Judges will be looking for evidence that occupational health and wellbeing teams have introduced an initiative that has brought benefits for workers and the organisation. Entrants will be expected to explain the challenge before the initiative was introduced, the stakeholders that were involved and the benefits produced. Judges will want to see evidence that mental health and wellbeing is part of the organisation’s culture, not just a tick-box exercise, and that a framework is in place to help identify problems before they begin, as well as the effective management of employees’ mental health issues. Enter now

Best musculoskeletal initiative

This category aims to reward an occupational health and wellbeing team that demonstrates excellence in its approach to musculoskeletal wellbeing. Judges will be looking for evidence that the team delivers timely and effective care to employees with musculoskeletal problems, regardless of the seriousness of the condition. Entrants may want to put forward initiatives that aim to reduce MSD problems arising in the first place or demonstrate ways in which treatment has been effective or how a worker has been regularly monitored/managed or screened to address any possible reoccurrence. Entries should clearly explain what the initiative involved and the benefits that have been achieved for individuals and the employer. Enter now

Best wellbeing initiative

This award is for teams that have taken a proactive approach to improving the health and wellbeing of employees. Judges will look for evidence that actions were taken to encourage employees to take responsibility for their own health and wellbeing, and that provision was made to help staff, for example, to improve their diet or fitness levels or emotional wellbeing. Teams will need to show how they communicated their wellbeing message to employees, and how they built a partnership with other stakeholders. Entrants should aim to show evidence of the benefits for employees and the organisation as a whole. Enter now

OH and wellbeing team of the year (private sector)

This award is aimed at occupational health and/or wellbeing teams working within or for private sector organisations (of any size) that can demonstrate excellence in their OH strategy and delivery. Entries should explain how the team meets its objectives and how it works effectively to the benefit of workers and the wider organisation. The judges will be looking for evidence of return on investment, that the team engages with staff and stakeholders, and that it provides the business with the care it requires in a timely and effective way. Entries are welcome from teams in the private sector or providing care to a client in the private sector. Enter now

OH and wellbeing team of the year (public sector)

This award is aimed at occupational health and/or wellbeing teams working within or for public, NHS or third sector organisations (of any size) that can demonstrate excellence in their OH strategy and delivery. Entries should explain how the team meets its objectives and how it works together effectively to the benefit of workers and the organisation. Judges will be looking for evidence that the team engages staff and stakeholders and provides the organisation with the care it requires in a timely and effective way. Entries are welcome from teams working within or for the public sector, the NHS or the third sector, or providing care to a client in the public, NHS or third sector. Enter now

Best multidisciplinary initiative

This award aims to recognise an occupational health initiative that has highlighted effective cross-team or cross-discipline working or collaboration. This could be evidence of occupational health practitioners working effectively with allied health professionals (for example, but not limited to, therapists, wellbeing specialists, physiotherapists, vocational rehabilitation specialists, and employee assistance programmes). But it could also be evidence of successful collaboration with other medical professionals, HR, unions and staff groups, insurers, reward and benefits professionals, employers and employees/workers themselves and others. The judges will be looking for evidence of how collaborative working has made a difference, the stakeholders involved, how any barriers or challenges were overcome and what benefits (ideally measurable) the initiative has brought for workers and the organisation. Enter now