Occupational Health & Wellbeing Awards 2020: Enter Now

Occupational health & wellbeing Awards 2020

You have until 3 July to enter the 2020 Occupational Health & Wellbeing Awards. Before starting to fill in the below please review the form and make sure you have all the information you need.

Please make sure you have read the category criteria and the terms and conditions.

The main awards entry submission has a 1200-word limit. Please write your entry in three sections: The Challenge, the Solution, and the Benefits. Please do not exceed this limit.

Extra information can be provided in your supporting documentation but, please note, judges may not refer to supporting documentation. The merit of your entry will be judged on your awards entry submission.

It’s time to celebrate your achievements – good luck!

  • Enter the 2020 Occupational Health & Wellbeing Awards

  • (re-enter if the same as above)
  • (re-enter if the same as above)

  • Client contact details

    If your entry relates to OH/wellbeing services being provided for another organisation, please provide their contact details.

  • Awards submission

    Please complete the fields below, we recommend that you prepare your statement in a separate document and then paste this into the appropriate field once you are happy with the information, to avoid losing work.
  • Please refer to the category criteria and the terms and conditions before commencing your entry.
  • Please write your entry in Word and upload here. Maximum word count: 1200 words. Your entry should comprise of three sections: The challenge; The solution; The benefits. Please ensure your filename includes your organisation's and the category you're entering. Maximum file size: 2MB. File types: doc, docx, pdf.
    Accepted file types: doc, docx, pdf.
  • Supporting documentation should be combined into one pdf document and uploaded. Please note - judges may not refer to supporting documentation. The merit of your entry will be judged on your awards entry submission. Maximum file size: 2MB. File types: doc, docx, pdf, xls, xlsx, jpg, png.
    Accepted file types: pdf, xlsx, xls, doc, docx.
  • Upload a high-res image that supports your submission that will be used in the awards write-ups if you are shortlisted. e.g. a team photo. Maximum file size: 2MB. File types: jpg.
    Accepted file types: jpg, gif, png.
  • Upload your logo. Maximum file size: 2MB. File types: jpg, png, gif, eps.
  • If your entry relates to OH/wellbeing services being provided for another organisation, please upload their logo. Maximum file size: 2MB. File types: jpg, png, gif, eps.
    Accepted file types: jpg, gif, png.
  • By entering your details, you are confirming that you agree to our terms and conditions and that you have read our Privacy Policy, and our Cookie Use Policy. From time to time, we will send you promotional emails about the awards – but you can choose to opt out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box
