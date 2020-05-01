Occupational Health & Wellbeing Awards 2020: Terms and conditions

ENTERING THE 2019 OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH & WELLBEING AWARDS

Entries open 1 May 2020.

1. The awards are open to any company, agency, team or individual operating in the occupational health profession or wellbeing field. All entries will be judged against the criteria indicated for each category. Entries must be from UK-based organisations or individuals only.

2. If your organisation provides OH & wellbeing services to a client, the entry should relate to the services provided to a single client. You must have prior written permission from the client to submit the entry on its behalf. You should provide contact details of the individual at their client with whom OH&W should liaise. The contractor and its client will be named if you are shortlisted.

3. Entries must fulfill the definitions of the category in which they are entering (see category criteria for details). Entrants should provide clear responses under three headings:

The challenge – An outline of what the organisation hoped to achieve.

– An outline of what the organisation hoped to achieve. The solution – Describe what the organisation/individual did to achieve this

– Describe what the organisation/individual did to achieve this Benefits to the organisation – Highlight the benefits for the company – financial, motivational, etc.

The entry statement should be no more than 1200 words

Judges will be looking for examples of the following criteria:

Innovation and achievement

Teamwork

Leadership

Effective use of resources

The contribution to the orgnanisation.

4. All work should be entered using our online entry system. A high resolution version of your company logo and a supporting picture of the team or individual should be uploaded at the point of submission that will be used in the publication of the shortlists and winners.

5. It is the entrant’s responsibility to ensure they have (written) permission from any owner of the supporting material they are wishing to upload.

6. Entries will be judged by panel of experts drawn from the OH professional and wellbeing field selected by the OH&W editorial team. Decisions of the judges will be final. No correspondence will be entered into.

7. Entry is free.

8. If an entry is deemed more appropriate for another category, OH&W Awards reserve the right to move this without notifying the entrant in advance.

9. The closing date for entries is 3 July 2020.

10. Entries arriving after the closing date will be disqualified. Any entries received incomplete, illegible or not complying with the rules will be disqualified subject to the discretion of the chair of the judging panel.

11. If you have not received confirmation that your entry has been received within three working days please contact Heather Austin-Olsen on +44 (0) 20 8652 5211. No responsibility can be accepted for entries lost during the online submission; OH&W Awards recommend that you keep a copy your Word or PDF document.

12. You will be informed via email if your entry has been shortlisted. A shortlist will be published online at the end of July 2020 and in print in the September edition of Occupational Health & Wellbeing.

13. The winners will be announced in print in the October edition and online on 1 October 2020. The OH&W Awards is a free awards programme without an event. Each winner will receive a certificate.

Personal Data

Read our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy to find out more about how we collect, store and handle your personal data.

Contact us

Heather Austin-Olsen

Occupational Health & Wellbeing Awards

DVV Media International Ltd,

7th Floor, Chancery House,

St Nicholas Way, Sutton, Surrey, SM1 1JB, UK

Tel +44 (0) 20 8652 5211

Email: heather@dvvmediainternational.com