One in four companies still to report gender pay gap before tomorrow’s deadline

by Rob Moss
Thousands of companies have still to report their gender pay gap before tomorrow's extended deadline (5 October 2021). Employers with 250 or more employees are required by law to report their gender pay gap on the government website, comprising six separate calculations detailing the difference between male and female pay and bonuses. The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), the body responsible for enforcing the requirement has reminded employers of the deadline after it was moved from April to October as a result of the pandemic. Laws requiring employers with 250 or more employees to publish data on their gender pay gaps came into effect in 2017. To help businesses as they coped with the impact of the pandemic, enforcement for 2019/20 was suspended entirely, while the deadline was extended for 2020/21 – which focuses on a snapshot date of 31 March 2020 or 5 April 2020 for public and private sector employers respectively. Kishwer Falkner, chair of the EHRC, said: “Businesses are facing challenging times but it is still important that they comply with the law and report their gender pay gap. We have delayed our legal enforcement to strike a balance between supporting businesses and enforcing their obligations. “Employers that don't report their gender pay gap risk letting down the women who work for them and damaging their reputation. Publishing and monitoring pay gaps helps employers and their employees to see if there is a pay gap and explore how to address it.” At the time of publication only 7,650 out of an estimated 11,000 employers had submitted their gender pay gap report to the government. Employers also have to publish their GPG report on their own website. Ann Francke, chief executive of Chartered Management Institute, sai
