One in seven ‘revenge quit’ in latest employee trend

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher
Shutterstock
One in seven workers has ‘revenge quit’ their employer, according to a survey by Reed.co.uk.

The recruitment site’s survey of more than 2,000 workers showed that 15% had abruptly resigned without giving formal notice – a workplace phenomenon it says is fuelled by perceived mistreatment and social media.

More than a third of workers blamed poor management, and 27% said they revenge quit due to poor company culture. Just over a quarter (26%) cited a low salary as their reason for leaving.

Reed.co.uk found that some employees had left mid-shift, while others had sabotaged the company by deleting files or leaving critical tasks unfinished. A number used Glassdoor to leave negative employer reviews or took to social media to badmouth the company.

Platforms such as TikTok have become popular outlets where employees share their dramatic exits, Reed.co.uk added.

The company’s survey also found that 28% of respondents had heard of revenge quitting but had never done it, and more than half were unfamiliar with the phrase.

James Reed, chairman and CEO of the Reed group, said the one in seven figure showed that revenge quitting was no longer a “fringe phenomenon”.

“Revenge quitting is clearly being driven by social media. But it is a symptom of deeper workplace failures. While I understand frustration, acting in anger rarely serves anyone. Employees burn bridges and employers lose trust,” he said.

“If you’re flirting with revenge quitting, my advice would be to stop and think. You never know when you might meet your boss again, maybe in another job or when you need a reference.

“Posting about a revenge quit on social media is bound to raise red flags with future employers. My advice is to try to resolve issues before reaching that point. If you’re frustrated about something, explain that calmly and reasonably to your boss. Their response might surprise you.”

Revenge quitting has appeared as a counter-trend to “quiet quitting”, the company said, where employees fulfil their basic job duties, doing the minimum required and prioritising their home life over work.

 

