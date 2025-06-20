Only a third of recruiters receive high-quality job applications

Just 30% of recruiters said they received high-quality job applications for their most recent hire, according to new research.

The findings from the Totaljobs study highlighted application quality, rising hiring expectations, and evolving candidate behaviours.

The study found that poor-quality applications remain a bottleneck for businesses, proving both costly and time-consuming. Nearly two-thirds of recruiters (63%) said they still manually reviewed applications, often finding themselves overwhelmed with hundreds of CVs and cover letters, making the search for standout candidates difficult.

At the same time, strict application criteria and high expectations were eliminating qualified individuals, with 23% of recruiters rejecting candidates because of unexplained employment gaps, while 30% favoured significant tenure at a previous company, and 28% prioritised experience at top-tier employers.

Natalie Matalon, chief people officer at the Stepstone Group, said: “There’s a clear disconnect between hiring expectations and the realities of the job market. While recruiters focus on finding the ‘perfect’ candidate, they may inadvertently overlook strong applicants due to rigid hiring criteria.

“Unexplained employment gaps, tenure requirements, and experience at top-tier employers are often prioritised, yet these factors don’t always determine a candidate’s ability to excel in a role. Businesses need to shift towards a more inclusive and skills-focused approach to hiring, ensuring they aren’t narrowing the talent pool unnecessarily.”

Despite advancements in recruitment technology, 78% of recruiters still rely primarily on CVs to evaluate applications, with 58% also using application forms. More than half (51%) requested references and recommendations, while 45% requested a cover letter.

However, the research says that covering letters are losing relevance – 48% of recruiters support their removal, and 26% candidates have opted out of applying for roles that require them.

Two-thirds (67%) of applicants used AI to tailor their applications, and 65% used the technology to generate or refine cover letters.

Most recruiters (82%) acknowledged that AI had improved the professionalism of applications and enhanced overall quality (74% agree). However, 74% also stated that AI-generated applications felt less authentic, raising concerns about whether AI-driven improvements translate to better hires.

Matalon continued: “AI is transforming the job application process, helping candidates refine their CVs and applications to appear more polished. However, while AI enhances presentation, it does not replace human judgment.

“With hiring becoming increasingly competitive, businesses must rethink their approach to attracting and selecting candidates. Relying solely on traditional screening methods and stringent criteria could mean missing out on exceptional talent. By focusing on clear job descriptions, streamlined application processes, and a balanced integration of AI and human evaluation, businesses can improve application quality and ultimately secure the best hires.”

