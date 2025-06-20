Artificial intelligenceCandidate experienceLatest NewsRecruitment & retentionJob descriptions

Only a third of recruiters receive high-quality job applications

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Photograph: Shutterstock
Photograph: Shutterstock

Just 30% of recruiters said they received high-quality job applications for their most recent hire, according to new research.

The findings from the Totaljobs study highlighted application quality, rising hiring expectations, and evolving candidate behaviours.

The study found that poor-quality applications remain a bottleneck for businesses, proving both costly and time-consuming. Nearly two-thirds of recruiters (63%) said they still manually reviewed applications, often finding themselves overwhelmed with hundreds of CVs and cover letters, making the search for standout candidates difficult.

AI in recruitment

Businesses warned not to overlook AI shortcomings

Capita rolls out ‘agentic AI’ to speed up recruitment

CIPD to lead research into responsible AI adoption 

ICO strategy to examine use of AI in recruitment tech

At the same time, strict application criteria and high expectations were eliminating qualified individuals, with 23% of recruiters rejecting candidates because of unexplained employment gaps, while 30% favoured significant tenure at a previous company, and 28% prioritised experience at top-tier employers.

Natalie Matalon, chief people officer at the Stepstone Group, said: “There’s a clear disconnect between hiring expectations and the realities of the job market. While recruiters focus on finding the ‘perfect’ candidate, they may inadvertently overlook strong applicants due to rigid hiring criteria.

“Unexplained employment gaps, tenure requirements, and experience at top-tier employers are often prioritised, yet these factors don’t always determine a candidate’s ability to excel in a role. Businesses need to shift towards a more inclusive and skills-focused approach to hiring, ensuring they aren’t narrowing the talent pool unnecessarily.”

Despite advancements in recruitment technology, 78% of recruiters still rely primarily on CVs to evaluate applications, with 58% also using application forms. More than half (51%) requested references and recommendations, while 45% requested a cover letter.

However, the research says that covering letters are losing relevance – 48% of recruiters support their removal, and 26% candidates have opted out of applying for roles that require them.

Two-thirds (67%) of applicants used AI to tailor their applications, and 65% used the technology to generate or refine cover letters.

Most recruiters (82%) acknowledged that AI had improved the professionalism of applications and enhanced overall quality (74% agree). However, 74% also stated that AI-generated applications felt less authentic, raising concerns about whether AI-driven improvements translate to better hires.

Matalon continued: “AI is transforming the job application process, helping candidates refine their CVs and applications to appear more polished. However, while AI enhances presentation, it does not replace human judgment.

“With hiring becoming increasingly competitive, businesses must rethink their approach to attracting and selecting candidates. Relying solely on traditional screening methods and stringent criteria could mean missing out on exceptional talent. By focusing on clear job descriptions, streamlined application processes, and a balanced integration of AI and human evaluation, businesses can improve application quality and ultimately secure the best hires.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

You may also like

Businesses warned not to overlook AI shortcomings

Allianz to cut 650 jobs in the UK

AI is here. Your workforce should be ready.

Capita rolls out ‘agentic AI’ to speed up...

Multiverse to open up 15,000 apprenticeships

Job seekers crave transparency for ADM in recruitment

ICO strategy to examine use of AI in...

Trade uncertainty means 7 million fewer jobs globally

The Law Society: Navigating the new world of...

CIPD appoints expert in AI to boost support...