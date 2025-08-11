Reform fit notes to recover falling over-50s employment

The number of out-of-work benefit claimants aged over 50 has risen by 600,000 over the past five years, according to new analysis of employment data.

A report by independent think tank, the Centre for Social Justice, found that the number of jobless benefit claimants aged 50-64 reached 1.99 million in November 2024, up from 1.4 million before February 2020, a month before the first Covid lockdown.

The CSJ report Midlife Mission found that the number of health-related employment exits has soared among older people. Between 2015 and 2024, the number of economically inactive 50 to 64-year-olds citing long-term sickness rose by 21%.

The think tank is urging the government to reform the fit note system to better support older workers with manageable health conditions to remain connected to the labour market.

In the final quarter of 2024–25, 2.7 million fit notes were issued – a 2.8% rise on the previous year. Two-fifths (43%) were issued for five weeks or longer – also a rise on the year before.

Crucially, 93% were advised as “not fit for work”, compared to just 7% deemed “may be fit for work”. The CSJ warn that this “reflects a system that defaults to full sickness absence”.

It is calling on the government to establish a new National Work and Health Service to alleviate pressure on GPs and provide better support for workplace adjustments.

The report says that this change could help to reduce unnecessary workforce drop-out for older workers and keep them meaningfully engaged with employment, even if at a reduced level.

Midlife crisis

Carolyn Harris, Labour MP and vice chair of the CSJ, said: “As this timely report shows, the UK economy is facing a ‘midlife crisis’. The number of people aged 50-64 on out-of-work benefits increased by over half a million in just the four years since the pandemic.

“Health secretary Wes Streeting is championing the right ideas with his WorkWell scheme but the government should now mature the pilot into a National Work and Health Service, helping to stem the flow of the 300,000 or so who exit work every year due to sickness, and ensuring people get the support they need.”

The report highlights how GPs often lack the time and training to assess what reasonable adjustments might help a patient stay in work. As a result, many fit notes lack the kind of practical detail employers need to support staff with modifications that could help them stay in work.

Since 2019, the UK has experienced a huge decline in workforce participation, which accelerated during and after the Covid-19 pandemic, and is now one of the major obstacles to economic recovery.

The CSJ argues that the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on older workers, with the economic inactivity rate for 50 to 64-year-olds at 25.9% as of May 2025, more than double the 11.5% rate for 35 to 49-year-olds.

Gender disparities

The report also highlights significant gender disparities, with 29.5% of women economically inactive in May 2025, compared to 22.2% of men. One of the main reasons for this is caring responsibilities, which disproportionately affect older women.

The CSJ also found that the number of economically inactive older people who say they would like to work has declined from 19% in 2015 to 14% in 2024. Of those willing to work, most are not actively seeking employment, highlighting a critical yet overlooked talent pool.

Ahead of the independent review by Sir Charles Mayfield, the CSJ is calling on the government to renew the strategy for older workers with a smarter, more tailored approach to boost employment, reduce benefit dependency, and improve the lives of hundreds of thousands of people.

Recommendations include:

New age-specific employment targets for workers in their 50s and 60s

Nationwide rollout of WorkWell to establish a new National Work and Health Service

Enhanced Access to Work provision to give older workers with health conditions help faster

Strengthened occupational health services to prevent older workers from becoming inactive

Age-specialist careers guidance through the new National Jobs and Careers Service.

Mercy Muroki, development director at the Centre for Social Justice, said: “Workers over 50 bring decades of skills, insight, and experience. Even a modest rise in employment among economically inactive people over 50 could generate billions in tax revenue and welfare savings.

“By adopting the measures set out in this report, the government can improve labour market outcomes for older people, reduce welfare dependency, and build a more inclusive, resilient labour market.”

