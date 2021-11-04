Paul Devoy: Showing appreciation to the Investors in People community

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

‘ Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much’ – Helen Keller

Ask most people what comes to mind when you mention Investors in People, and they’ll tend to reference our distinctive laurel, proudly displayed in receptions around the world. As we mark thirty years this month since the first organisations were accredited and I reflect on our journey since 1991, what comes to my mind are the faces of all the people – clients, colleagues and community – that have shaped the organisation we are today.Investors in People is, and always has been, built on a community of passionate people determined to influence the world around them to be better. We do this by creating workplaces that release potential; to be more productive, creative and healthier. Investors in People today is an ambitious, agile agent for change, driven by our core purpose of making work better. Over the last thirty years, we’ve assessed over fifty thousand organisations from around the world – from large businesses to owner-managed businesses and SMEs. It’s not just about numbers or the size of the organisation, though; I’m most proud of the impact we’ve made on the people this figure represents. CEOs and business owners who’ve turned their teams of 20 into 200 realised their ambitions for their business and weathered the economic hits. HR Directors and Managers who’ve designed ambitious change programmes, forged better workplaces and presented powerful cases for the return on investing in their people. People, who’ve enjoyed working lives where they’re heard when they speak up, have seen themselves grow and achieve beyond their expectations on what was possible and have engaged with their work on a much more meaningful level than just rocking up for a paycheck.None of this would have been possible without the beating heart of our community. While they’ve had many names in the last thirty years (assessors, coaches, practitioners…), the word that most closely describes them is a partner. T