Latest NewsInflationPay settlementsPay structures

Pay awards show return of employer restraint

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Employers are showing restraint against inflation and other market forces, said Brightmine
Shutterstock
Employers are showing restraint against inflation and other market forces, said Brightmine
Shutterstock

Four in five employees received a smaller pay award in 2025 than in the previous year, according to the latest data from Brightmine.

In a matched analysis, 81.2% of deals were lower than those provided to the same employee group in 2024.

Only one in 20 pay rises were higher than 2024, and 13.9% were the same.

The median pay award in the three months to June stood at 3% for the seventh consecutive rolling quarter.

The same period in 2024 recorded a median award of 4.8%, showing how the pay settlement landscape has changed within the last 12 months.

Pay awards

Inflation increases by more than expected 

Living wage pushes up spring pay settlements 

HR insights and data lead Sheila Attwood described the current lack of movement in pay awards as “real-terms pay erosion”.

“After a period of historically high settlements in response to inflation, we’re now seeing the return of employer pay restraint,” she said.

“While 3% is consistent, it’s also stagnant, and real-terms pay erosion is starting to reappear for many, meaning many workers are actually worse off this year compared to inflation.”

The latest pay award figures come as the UK marks a year under a new Labour government.

UK GDP fell by 0.1% in May, the second month it decreased, and inflation is not set to reach the Bank of England’s 2% target until next year.

And while the median public sector pay award in the 12 months to June 2025 was higher than the private sector at 4.3%, industrial unrest remains.

Resident doctors, members of the British Medical Association, are set to strike later this week, calling for a 29% pay rise, while other trade unions are currently consulting members on whether to enter pay disputes.

These factors all mean more real-terms pay pressure lies ahead, according to Brightmine. Attwood added: “Higher public-sector awards have helped keep the median up, but disputes like the junior doctors’ strike show the government is far from out of the woods.

“One year in, Labour faces growing pressure to balance fiscal restraint with rising pay demands across critical services — and that tension is only set to intensify.”

One in five basic pay awards in the year to June 2025 were 3%, and the second most common was 2%, which was the value of around one in seven awards.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Compensation and benefits opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more compensation and benefits jobs

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

You may also like

‘Window of opportunity’ to avert resident doctor strikes

UK job vacancies fall to a 10-year low

Inflation increases by more than expected

Number of police working second jobs doubles

Living wage pushes up spring pay settlements

Why bosses must set pay independently

Pay awards remain ‘cautious’ in uncertain economy

NHS pay disputes: Who could strike again?

Nurses vote on whether 3.6% pay rise is...

Streeting appeals to resident doctors to vote against...