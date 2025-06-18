Pensions regulator: make sure summer staff don’t miss out

Employers and agencies who hire summer staff must remember their pension obligations, the regulator has warned.

The Pensions Regulator (TPR) has launched a digital campaign ensuring that temporary workers do not miss out on the pensions they are due.

Even if organisations are employing staff for a few days over the summer, legal pension duties still apply, the campaign warns.

Pensions auto-enrolment duties start from the day an organisation employs its first member of staff who earns enough to pay tax and national insurance and is over the age of 22.

TPR’s advice to employers is that if they employ seasonal or temporary staff, they must assess them individually every time they pay them – whether this is for a few days or a few months.

Any employee who meets the age and earnings criteria is eligible for automatic enrolment from day one.

The campaign will run across social media platforms this summer, and aims to reach more than 200,000 employers.

Employers in the construction, recruitment, and food and drink industries are targeted, as are employment agencies.

Joey Patel, director of compliance at TPR, said: “We know the vast majority of employers are doing the right thing for their staff and have helped make AE a fantastic success, with more than 11 million workers enrolled since 2012.

“But we want to make sure no workers are missing out on a pension they are due.

“In sectors where employers are likely to hire seasonal staff, eligible workers may be at a greater risk of not getting what they are owed. If you’re not sure of your AE duties, check up on them. Don’t risk a fine.”

The regulator has created a new digital timeline tool so employers can ensure they are compliant.

