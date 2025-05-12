Period pain and absence harm women’s pay and progression

Four in 10 women feel that the impact of period pain and menstrual symptoms has knocked their pay and progression in the workplace, while women aged over 55 also lose more working days to mental health issues than any other group, research has argued.

A poll, first, of 2,000 women by Superdrug Online Doctor has argued that menstrual symptoms, too often, are quietly derailing women’s careers.

Nearly half of those polled (42%) said their periods had negatively affected their salary progression or chances of a promotion – a figure almost identical to the career impact reported for pregnancy (43%).

Among women aged 16-25, nearly two-thirds (64%) reported that their period symptoms had stunted their salary and promotion opportunities.

More than a third (35%) of women aged under 35 cited their menstrual cycle as a barrier to their career growth. More than a third of women also admitted to working through extreme period pain.

Women working in certain sectors were feeling the impact on their salary and progression more acutely, particularly HR (61%), sales, media and marketing (60%), and architecture, engineering and building (59%), said Superdrug Online Doctor.

A total of 60% of the women polled said they felt forced to hide period pain as the reason for sick leave, fearing they’ll be judged as ‘unprofessional’. Meanwhile, 37% of women say they work through extreme period pain without disclosing it at all.

A lack of support for menstrual health was causing a quarter (24%) of women to reconsider their job role, with 16% calling for menstrual leave allowances.

“Women’s cognitive and emotional performance naturally fluctuates across the menstrual cycle,” said GP Dr Hana Patel, speaking to Superdrug Online Doctor.

“Rising oestrogen levels during the follicular phase and ovulation boost focus, mood, and memory, making those high-energy, demanding tasks easier. In contrast, during the late luteal and early menstrual phases, progesterone dominance and hormonal withdrawal can lead to reduced concentration, lower mood, and greater fatigue, making rigid 9–5 schedules particularly difficult to manage,” she added.

Separately, research has argued that women aged 55 and over miss the most work because of stress, depression, and anxiety, with 1.31 days lost per worker annually.

The data analysis by online therapy service manconfidence.co.uk, using data from the Health and Safety Executive’s Labour Force Survey, also argued that, among men, those aged 25-34 lose the most days to mental health issues, or 0.54 days (75% of all days lost) per worker annually.

Mental health issues accounted for nearly two-thirds (65%) of all workdays lost by female employees across all age groups, it added.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more human resources jobs