Personnel Today Awards 2022 opens for entries

The time has come again for HR and L&D teams to celebrate all they have achieved in the past year, as the Personnel Today Awards 2022 opens for submissions.

From today, HR teams, individuals and suppliers are invited to enter the prestigious Personnel Today Awards, which are now in their 24th year. Download the entry guide now.

HR professionals continue to be at the forefront of change in organisations, whether in supporting employees to embrace new ways of working or finding ways to deal with the rising cost of living.

Personnel Today’s editorial director Rob Moss said he looked forward to seeing how HR teams and individuals continued to respond to the changing landscape.

Personnel Today Awards 2022 categories Apprenticeship Employer of the Year

Candidate Experience Award *NEW*

Change Management Award

Employer Branding Award

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Award

Excellence in Public Service HR Award

Family Friendly Employer of the Year

Graduate Scheme of the Year

Health and Wellbeing Award

HR Director of the Year

HR Impact Award

HR Team of the Year

HR Technology Award

Innovation in Recruitment Award

Learning and Development Award

Performance Management Award

Reward, Recognition and Benefits Award

Talent Management Award

The Workplace Culture Award *NEW*

Employment Law Firm of the Year

HR Consultancy of the Year

HR Tech Provider of the Year

L&D Supplier of the Year

Talent Acquisition Partner of the Year *NEW* Download the entry guide

“Last year’s entries showed unprecedented innovation and resilience during a difficult time. I can’t wait to see what HR and L&D teams have to offer this year as they grapple with the challenges in the labour market” he said.

Personnel Today welcomes back headline sponsor PeopleScout as well as The Guardian Jobs, Lloyds Banking Group and XpertHR as category sponsors.

Companies have just over seven weeks to submit entries for 24 categories, including a new award for Candidate Experience, which rewards employers that have developed a seamless and positive experience for job applicants.

Other new awards for 2022 include Talent Acquisition Partner of the Year and the Workplace Culture Award, which welcomes on board HSBC as a new sponsor.

Last year, a benefits programme at DIY retailer Wickes that supports employees with menopause, fertility and early motherhood won Personnel Today’s ‘best of best’ award.

Almost 800 professionals attended a glittering ceremony at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel – seeing each other in person for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.

A full list of awards categories and criteria are available on the Personnel Today Awards website.

The awards ceremony itself will take place on 15 November 2022. Past celebrity hosts have included Russell Kane, Claudia Winkleman and Hugh Dennis.

The deadline for entries is 10 June 2022.

