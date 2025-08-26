Personnel Today Awards 2025 shortlist: Employee Experience Award

The judges were impressed by the scope and ambition of each of our entrants’ measures to improve morale, encourage cultural shifts and establish clearer strategic goals visible to all employees. We look more closely at the shortlisted organisations in the Employee Experience category, sponsored by Reward Gateway | Edenred.

IMI

IMI, a global engineering company with 10,000 employees in over 50 countries, identified the need for a consistent, values-led employee experience to retain talent and inspire discretionary effort. In 2024, it launched its global Employee Value Proposition (EVP), Unlock your potential, based on employee feedback and built around three pillars: Nurture your world, Thrive in our world, and Build a better world.

A major cultural shift was achieved through inclusive, globally consistent policies. The Life Events framework provides paid leave and guidance for bereavement, fertility treatment, menopause, gender transition, and neonatal care, alongside global minimum parental leave. Additional policies on volunteering, carers’ leave, and menopause support have strengthened psychological safety and inclusivity. Flexible working principles, a 24/7 employee assistance programme, and regional healthcare benefits further support wellbeing.

Career development is central to the EVP, with the IMI Learn platform, global leadership programmes, and targeted equity initiatives such as the Rising Female Leaders programme. Over 70% of participants in the high-potential programme have been promoted, and enhanced internal mobility supports movement across functions and geographies.

Digital connectivity has been boosted through Workvivo, enabling dialogue, recognition, and cultural visibility across a decentralised workforce. In the latest survey, 79% rated IMI a great place to work, and engagement in employee networks has exceeded expectations. The EVP has created a culture where employees join for opportunity but stay for the culture, delivering a supportive, inclusive experience worldwide.

Lloyds Banking Group in partnership with FourthWall

Lloyds Banking Group (LBG) is undertaking one of the UK’s largest technology transformations in financial services, with data and AI central to its strategy. To succeed, it identified the need to embed a culture of data literacy, collaboration, and shared responsibility across its workforce. The challenge was to make data approachable and relevant for all employees, regardless of role or prior knowledge, while fostering cross-functional teamwork.

In response, LBG launched the Data Vault Escape Room, an immersive learning experience combining gamification, teamwork, and real-world application. Housed in a visually striking, vault-like structure, it featured interactive challenges linked to the organisation’s data strategy, encouraging critical thinking and problem-solving. Accessibility and inclusivity were key, with the activation touring multiple UK hub locations. Senior leaders championed the initiative from the outset, participating in the launch and promoting engagement. Internal communications, a dedicated SharePoint hub, and the #EscapeTheVault hashtag supported participation and knowledge-sharing.

The initiative reached full booking in its first location, with 170 teams and over 800 participants in eight weeks. It is projected to engage 65,000 employees. Post-event surveys showed a 25% increase in confidence in using data, and follow-up assessments demonstrated improved understanding of data principles. More than 90% of participants reported feeling more connected to colleagues, supporting collaboration and breaking down silos. The Data Vault has aligned employees with organisational goals, strengthened engagement, and prepared the workforce for future challenges, setting a benchmark for experiential learning in the sector.

LUSH in partnership with Lewis Silkin

LUSH, known for its distinctive brand and values, identified that its existing employment contracts were traditional, text-heavy documents that did not reflect the company’s people-focused ethos or the engaging experience offered to customers. The contracts used outdated clauses and terminology, risking poor comprehension and a missed opportunity to create a positive first impression during onboarding. The aim was to redesign them to better align with the brand, improve clarity, and create a more engaging and authentic experience for new employees.

In collaboration with Lewis Silkin, LUSH undertook a full redesign, involving its people team, in-house legal team, lawyers, and designers, supported by an external design agency. The project included restructuring content, simplifying language, addressing contractual gaps, and integrating artwork and graphics. The layout was reorganised to follow the employee journey, starting with a clear summary of key terms such as start date and working hours.

The Lewis Silkin-led redesign was informed by a visit to LUSH’s manufacturing site to ensure the contracts reflected company culture. A single, consistent set of terms replaced multiple versions used previously, with provisions meeting both branding and compliance requirements.

Rolled out initially to the support team in 2025, the contracts generated positive feedback for being accessible, inclusive, visually engaging, and reflective of LUSH’s identity. The summary sheet was regarded as a “game changer” for clarity. The initiative not only improved onboarding but also prompted wider review of working practices, positioning LUSH as an innovator in employee documentation.

LV=

By 2022, LV= faced challenges following several years of organisational change and restructuring. Attrition and engagement scores required improvement, diversity data was limited, and new hybrid working patterns needed to be embedded without losing a sense of unity. A new chief executive set a vision to create a fully inclusive environment where all employees could work authentically, with an emphasis on valuing and engaging colleagues to deliver stronger outcomes.

To address these issues, LV= introduced a quarterly interactive engagement survey, BeMe@LV=, replacing the annual survey and enabling two-way dialogue between colleagues and managers. Colleague-led diversity, equity and inclusion networks developed action plans influencing recruitment, learning, events and wellbeing. Initiatives included Disability Confident Employer accreditation, signing the Race at Work Charter, and support for menopause awareness. A wellbeing network introduced new mental health first aiders, wellbeing rooms, and events. A mentoring programme launched in 2023, with almost 100 participants and reciprocal mentoring planned for 2025. Hybrid working was supported by technical upgrades and collaborative tools.

Outcomes include engagement scores in the top 25% of the finance sector, participation rates of 90%, and a reduction in attrition to 1%. Diversity data sharing rose to 84%, with BeMe@LV= scores in the top 10% of companies. The organisation also delivered 4,000 volunteering hours and significant fundraising activity. The programme has been characterised by colleague-led involvement, contributing to a more inclusive culture, improved morale, and stronger connections across locations and teams.

Norgine

In March 2024, pharmaceutical firm Norgine identified a need to strengthen connection and purpose across its workforce, particularly given the differing needs of desk-based and operational colleagues. The challenge was to deliver a personalised employee experience, improve communication, and enhance workplace culture in a way that reached all teams effectively.

To address this, the company introduced MiHUB, a digital platform consolidating learning, performance development, recognition, and communications into one accessible system. For operational sites, tailored communication methods such as location-specific messaging, desk drops, and roadshows were implemented. Learning provision was diversified to include workshops, team huddles, and flexible coaching.

Significant investment was made in physical workspaces, including a UK headquarters designed for hybrid working, new offices in Portugal and Milan, and a transformation of the Dreux production facility. Leadership capability was developed through the iLEAD programme, embedding company values and fostering empathetic management. Recognition initiatives included a structured award scheme and a peer-to-peer platform.

Externally, the Talent & Engagement Summit brought together vendors to align with Norgine’s culture strategy. Professional and personal growth was supported through the iLEARN platform, offering multilingual expert-led content, monthly themed learning, and universal access to one-to-one coaching. Early outcomes include positive cultural shifts, improved clarity of strategic goals, and stronger engagement levels. While acknowledging that transformation is continuous, Norgine reports encouraging progress in creating a more connected, inclusive, and purpose-driven employee experience.

Perlego

Perlego, an educational technology company providing an e-book subscription and learning platform, identified that its original set of values no longer supported the behaviours required for its scale-up phase. With limited scope for increasing headcount, the organisation needed to boost productivity, strengthen alignment, and preserve its inclusive culture while responding to the demands of a fast-changing market.

Employee feedback confirmed that the previous values, though positive, lacked the behavioural clarity necessary for decision-making and performance management. The company replaced them with six new values – Embrace Change, Push the Limits, Build Momentum, Bring Results, Say it How it is, and Make it Simple – each defined by observable behaviours. Development was collaborative, involving workshops, one-to-one meetings, and consultation across the organisation.

The values were embedded through internal communications, workshops, social events, and a recognition programme highlighting employees who demonstrated them. This framework has transformed performance management by giving managers clear criteria for both developing high performers and supporting those needing improvement.

Results include a notable increase in employee retention, a 17% rise in internal promotions in 2025, and a shift towards filling senior roles through internal development rather than external hiring. The approach has also improved talent attraction, with application rates for new roles almost doubling between 2024 and 2025, including a marked increase from ethnic minority candidates. Perlego’s experience shows how a behaviour-focused values framework can drive measurable cultural and business benefits in a fast-moving, high-growth environment.

Welcome Break

Welcome Break, a major UK motorway service area operator employing over 6,000 people, identified a need to improve engagement, motivation, and alignment across a diverse, predominantly customer-facing workforce. To support its vision of becoming the UK’s leading service area operator, it set out to redesign the employee experience from onboarding through to long service recognition.

Four key areas were addressed. A new onboarding booklet and framework provided consistent four-week guidance for new starters, alongside an updated leader induction programme covering HR operations, diversity and inclusion, coaching, and leadership behaviours. Communication was transformed with the launch of Journey, a Workvivo-based platform enabling tailored site communications, visible leadership, values-based storytelling, and peer recognition.

A structured reward and recognition programme was introduced, including quarterly values awards, long-service benefits, seasonal incentives, and an annual awards ceremony. Peer-to-peer initiatives such as the “pass the baton” campaign promoted team spirit during peak periods. Listening was embedded through an annual engagement survey, with local leaders accountable for sharing results and acting on feedback.

Results include an 11.5% reduction in labour turnover since January 2024, rapid and high adoption of Journey exceeding hospitality benchmarks, and more than double the engagement rate compared with the previous platform. More than 1,200 peer recognitions were exchanged, 223 team member of the month awards issued, and 52 new weekly site records set. The changes have delivered stronger leadership visibility, improved cultural consistency, and measurable gains in employee retention and performance.

Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust

Around 2023 Worcestershire Acute NHS Trust was facing declining staff engagement which was below the national average. Engagement and morale scores were falling, organisational behaviours were viewed as outdated, and values were not strong enough. With a workforce of almost 8,000 serving over 600,000 people, improving engagement was critical to delivering quality patient care and supporting retention, attendance, and staff wellbeing.

To address this, the Trust implemented an 18-month programme focused on employee voice and survey participation. Staff network groups were established to ensure diverse perspectives contributed to decision-making, and more than 1,000 colleagues were involved in defining new Trust-wide values and behaviours.

A comprehensive survey engagement strategy was deployed, including strategic communications across multiple channels, creation of physical survey spaces, executive sponsorship, divisional champions, incentive schemes, myth-busting videos, and targeted outreach to hard-to-reach clinical areas. Weekly response updates and visible leadership involvement created accountability and momentum, while survey outcomes informed subsequent action plans.

Results included a 15% increase in survey response rate year-on-year, with more than 1,000 additional completions and double-digit improvements in all divisions. Engagement and morale improved across all survey themes, exceeding national trends and earning recognition from NHS England. Staff turnover fell markedly, as did sickness absence rates. The initiative also strengthened a culture of listening, collaboration, and accountability, enabling the Trust to target further improvements and demonstrate the link between employee engagement and patient care outcomes.

Book your table for the Personnel Today Awards 2025