Personnel Today Awards 2025 shortlist: Excellence in Public Service HR

Public sector organisations stand to gain the most out of innovating their approaches to people management, allowing them to streamline services and deliver more to citizens. We profile the shortlisted entries for this year’s Excellence in Public Service HR category, sponsored by Oracle.

Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust

Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust has a 16,000-strong workforce providing acute and specialist healthcare to more than a million people a year. There are more than 2,500 managers who directly impact patient experience and outcomes in how they support and engage with their teams. The Trust wanted to gauge what made inclusive and compassionate leaders and learn how it could develop them.

The Improvement through People Management programme was launched in September 2022. There was a phased approach focusing on the design of a one-day workshop to develop managers’ skills and behaviours. In addition, the Trust introduced additional curated workshops covering skills such as giving feedback and managing conflict, and launched a Teams and Leadership platform providing content and resources to support the training.

By March 2024, more than 2,000 managers had engaged with the programme and the platform, so it was broadened to look at ‘moments that matter’ and the wider infrastructure that supports managers. ‘Moments that matter’ supports the key moments that have a big impact on managers’ experience at the trust, such as their first days in the role, the importance of regular conversations and how to remove any pain points.

A managers’ hub was introduced as a central resource for support, and bespoke, targeted interventions were identified. Managers now have a clearer idea of the expectations on them, and there has been a reduction in employee relations cases and voluntary turnover. Absence rates are down, ethnic diversity among leaders has increased, with improvements in these metrics all linked to patient care.

Leicestershire Police

Leicestershire Police has developed a series of three innovative HR initiatives designed to strengthen inclusivity, engagement, and wellbeing across the force. Each responds to a clear organisational challenge and has delivered measurable benefits for staff and the wider community.

Its first challenge was a lack of structured engagement for officers and staff on parental leave, leaving many feeling disconnected and, in some cases, leading to resignations. To address this, the force introduced Keeping in Touch (KIT) days, developed with input from the Women’s Inclusive Network. These provide an informal, supportive space for employees to stay connected, access resources, and share experiences with peers. The initiative has transformed parental engagement, improved retention, and fostered a culture of inclusion, while also supporting local charities through event fundraising.

The second area of concern was the accessibility of dyslexia assessments, which had been slow and costly. The force created the Dyslexia Assessors Group, training internal staff to provide assessments and tailored support. This has reduced costs, reduced the legal risk in this area, and embedded a proactive, empathetic culture that promotes productivity and collaboration. The initiative has also driven wider accessibility improvements in IT systems, benefitting the entire workforce.

Finally, the creation of Welfare Single Points of Contact (SPOCs) has provided vital support for staff experiencing personal or professional crises. Offering confidential, non-managerial assistance, SPOCs ensure early intervention, reduce absenteeism, and sustain operational resilience. The scheme has grown steadily since its launch, becoming a trusted and invaluable support mechanism. Together, Leicestershire Police believes that these initiatives demonstrate its commitment to fairness, inclusivity, and wellbeing, reinforcing its reputation as a forward-thinking and people-centred organisation.

NHS Property Services

NHS Property Services (NHSPS) faced mounting challenges in supporting its workforce. Managers felt overwhelmed, there were lengthy employee relations cases and high sickness absence. These issues not only strained line managers but also risked undermining the organisation’s core purpose, which is enabling the NHS to deliver safe, high-quality patient care.

NHSPS launched a Colleague Relations (CR) Team in 2023, reframing traditional employee relations around principles of equality and support. The model introduced CR Direct, a fast-response advice line, alongside regional case managers and CR specialists. This ensured the organisation could provide timely guidance, strategic expertise, and proactive wellbeing support. Key initiatives have included simplified policies, e-learning modules to replace costly workshops, and dedicated “Bringing CR to Life” sessions to upskill managers. Absence surgeries, digital processes, and coaching have reinforced a shift from illness management to active wellbeing.

Engagement scores have risen sharply as a result, with employee participation increasing and Net Promoter Scores significantly higher. Case resolution times fell dramatically, reducing stress for colleagues and managers alike. Absence rates also dropped, delivering considerable savings, while streamlined training also cut down on costs. Better safeguarding measures, including domestic violence policies, panic alarms, and external partnerships, placed NHSPS among the top 8% of employers meeting new compliance standards ahead of deadlines. By prioritising wellbeing, fairness, and transparency, the organisation has strengthened trust, improved productivity, and enhanced its ability to support frontline NHS services.

Somerset NHS Foundation Trust in partnership with CMP Solutions

Somerset NHS Foundation Trust recognised that its reliance on formal conflict and disciplinary processes was risking staff engagement and the reputation of the organisation. These procedures were time-consuming, costly, and often left employees stressed, disengaged, and uncertain that the right outcomes had been achieved. The trust was undergoing significant change, including mergers in 2020 and 2023, while research showed that even low-level conflict in NHS Trusts could erode communication, decision-making, and psychological safety, impacting patient care.

In response, the Trust established an in-house mediation service to shift conflict resolution from punitive to restorative. Working with workplace relationships specialists CMP, the Trust trained 40 staff across clinical and non-clinical roles as mediators, alongside managers who were given conflict coaching skills. Mediation became the first resort rather than a last step, supported by initiatives such as resolution coaching, roundtable conversations, and “A Way Ahead” workshops for entire teams. Tailored development, role play and coaching ensured mediators could handle sensitive power dynamics, while CMP provided ongoing guidance to maintain best practice.

Mediation is now embedded as a trusted and proactive option, saving hundreds of management hours annually. Referrals to mediators rose significantly as confidence in the process grew. Feedback describes sessions as supportive and transformative, leaving participants feeling heard, validated, and empowered to move forward. Managers are now more willing to engage in difficult conversations early, fostering a culture of openness, wellbeing, and improved patient outcomes.

Wakefield Council

For young people leaving the care system, the journey into adulthood and employment can be daunting. At Wakefield Council, there was a sense that too many care-experienced young people were struggling to access opportunities, build confidence, and secure meaningful employment. The council wanted to create tangible pathways into work, qualifications, and long-term careers.

The solution was a pioneering employment programme rooted in the council’s Corporate Parenting commitment. This initiative guarantees care-experienced young people access to flexible work experience and direct progression into apprenticeships without the barrier of a formal application or interview. Tailored support is at the heart of the programme – there are Children and Young People personal assistants who work alongside HR and the Employment Hub to align opportunities with their aspirations. The scheme covers costs for essentials such as PPE, DBS checks, or equipment. Apprentices are supported by pastoral HR officers and their personal assistants, even being accompanied on their first day if needed. Council leaders have ensured that no opportunity is ever refused, embedding a culture of inclusion and creativity.

So far, 10 young people have completed career-starting qualifications, with six gaining employment in the council and others progressing to higher-level apprenticeships or external roles. Work experience placements have helped participants clarify their career goals, while case studies reveal life-changing personal journeys into finance, youth work, and administration. Beyond qualifications, the programme has given young people the confidence, recognition, and sense of belonging they deserve. This approach is not only changing lives but also strengthening Wakefield’s workforce, offering a powerful model of how local authorities can deliver inclusive, compassionate employment pathways.

Woodland Academy Trust

The Woodland Academy Trust faced a number of challenges. It had more than 230 staff spread across multiple schools, recruitment delays, scattered HR data, and unresolved grievances, meaning morale and educational outcomes were undermined. Staff didn’t feel heard, leaders didn’t feel supported, and HR was seen as bureaucratic rather than people-centred. The trust needed more than processes – it needed transformation.

New HR manager Karys Eagle addressed the challenges by placing people at the heart of HR. She built a trust-wide recruitment strategy that improved fairness and transparency, cutting costs and time-to-hire, while significantly increasing applications. Woodland’s values-driven approach to advertising and interviewing has since been adopted by other organisations, while its visible presence at recruitment fairs has positioned the trust as an employer of choice.

Through tailored training and coaching, Eagle built HR fluency among school leaders, equipping them to handle employee relations with empathy and equity. Pioneering the use of AI in education HR, she introduced tools to streamline admin, reduce bias, and improve communication, while ensuring it was used ethically and responsibly. Since the changes, employee relations cases are resolved faster and more informally, and confidence in HR has risen. The HR team’s collaborative work across schools, trusts and local authorities has amplified its impact, restoring trust, strengthening culture, and influencing an entire sector.

Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust

Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust faced a significant challenge – staff morale was declining and survey response rates were well below the national average. With almost 8,000 employees serving a population of over 600,000, it was imperative to improve engagement not only for staff wellbeing but also for patient care outcomes, retention, and overall operational effectiveness.

The Trust implemented an 18-month programme of engagement initiatives. These included the creation of staff network groups to amplify minority voices and a comprehensive exercise to develop Trust-wide values and behaviours, involving over 1,000 colleagues. A central element of the strategy was reinvigorating the annual staff survey, which had been hindered by low awareness and concerns over confidentiality. It established a multi-disciplinary project team, securing executive buy-in and involving stakeholders from across the organisation to drive ownership and accountability for survey promotion.

It then rolled out a strategic communication plan, complemented by physical survey access points, weekly divisional response updates, executive sponsorship, and creative engagement methods, including social media content and on-site “floor-walkers” with incentives. Survey response rates increased significantly. leading to improved engagement, morale, and representation. Staff turnover and sickness absence also decreased by some margin. While progress continues, these initiatives have created a sustainable culture of engagement, enhancing both employee experience and patient care outcomes.

