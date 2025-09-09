Personnel Today Awards 2025 shortlist: HR director of the year

The HR Director of the Year award is one of the most coveted prizes in the Personnel Today Awards. This year, our judges were inspired by how the directors have transformed employee engagement and inclusion to the benefit of their employers, showing great vision and initiative. We profile the work of the five inspiring leaders who made the shortlist. The category is sponsored by LHH.

Janine Leightley, Bright Horizons UK

In 2023, a breakthrough year for the company, Bright Horizons UK entered a period of significant workforce challenge. Recruitment, retention and wellbeing were pressing priorities in a sector already affected by limited talent supply and heightened competition. HR director Janine Leightley led a transformation designed to stabilise the workforce, enhance engagement and align culture with organisational goals.

She introduced flexible contracts to reduce reliance on agencies, alongside new international recruitment strategies in Europe and Africa. Apprenticeship opportunities expanded substantially, with significantly more colleagues now enrolled. Career development was strengthened through the Education Excellence Hub, Bright Bursts training modules and ILM-accredited coaching pathways, while a new talent management programme delivered a near-100% retention rate.

Wellbeing was supported through enhanced benefits and a network of wellbeing ambassadors. Janine embedded inclusion and belonging by launching Be Heard, a diversity, equity and inclusion network, and targeted recruitment campaigns to attract underrepresented groups, including men in early years. She also introduced the Bright Horizons People’s Charter and made the company the first in its sector to sign the Mindful Business Charter.

The results have been impressive. Attrition fell to its lowest level, manager vacancies reduced sharply, and nursery vacancies halved. Engagement survey participation reached significantly higher levels; almost all nurseries are rated good or outstanding by Ofsted, and childcare capacity increased substantially. Bright Horizons rose 26 places in the UK’s Great Place to Work list, with Janine promoted to chief operating officer in 2025 in recognition of her leadership impact.

Catrin Gaston-Penny, Cell & Gene Therapy Catapult

Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult plays a central role in advancing cell and gene therapies by bridging research and commercialisation. To achieve its goal of securing a significant share of the global advanced therapy market by 2035, it requires a skilled, motivated workforce supported by strong leadership. HR director Catrin Gaston-Penny has been instrumental in designing and delivering the people strategy that underpins this ambition.

Catrin modernised HR operations with a single digital platform, achieving full adoption and enabling accurate reporting, payroll efficiency and streamlined communication. An HR operational excellence programme improved collaboration, introduced a skills matrix and reduced low-value activities, allowing greater focus on strategic priorities.

Her people strategy placed wellbeing and development at its core. Partnerships with a variety of platforms provided clinically regulated mental and physical health support, while many staff were trained as mental health first aiders. A financial wellbeing and a comprehensive benefits platform was introduced with high engagement and satisfaction levels.

Learning and development became a central offer through the competency framework, coaching and mentoring tools, and several tailored programmes. Diversity and inclusion advanced with Inclusive Employers Standard accreditation.

Under Catrin’s leadership, staff turnover has fallen, promotion rates increased, and employee engagement reached new levels. Significant cost savings were achieved through direct recruitment, and recognition schemes high levels of peer-to-peer acknowledgement. These outcomes demonstrate how her leadership has built a resilient workforce, supporting CGTC’s role in shaping the future of advanced therapies.

Stephanie Kelly, IRIS Software Group

IRIS Software Group has undergone significant cultural and organisational transformation under the leadership of chief people officer Stephanie Kelly. Her strategy has been to align business performance with employee engagement, ensuring that staff feel connected to company priorities while being supported to thrive personally and professionally.

Stephanie introduced clear goal alignment, linking departmental objectives to annual business priorities. This approach was reinforced by initiatives such as the Made in IRIS AI competition. She has expanded the HR function into a 100-strong team operating across four countries, introducing specialisms in operations, talent, learning and development, and programmes, supported by coordinated communication structures.

Her work has embedded a strong feedback culture through monthly surveys, employee voice ambassadors and annual engagement assessments. Recognition schemes such as the Impact Awards and Top Talent Award strengthened motivation and visibility of contribution. Stephanie has also led inclusion and wellbeing initiatives, including six affinity groups, four wellbeing pillars, and tailored benefits such as menopause and men’s health support. Financial resilience was supported by the introduction of a hardship fund.

Talent development has been a priority, with programmes such as Activate for early careers, leadership pathways, and a high potential programme involving 100 employees. Partnerships with universities and charities have broadened access to opportunities. Through these initiatives, Stephanie has cultivated a collaborative, engaged workforce and established HR as a strategic partner in driving growth and sustainability at IRIS.

Chris Williams, Mauve Group

Mauve Group has experienced significant growth since the pandemic, increasing headcount substantially year-on-year across six global regions. This expansion highlighted the need for scalable HR operations to support employees in multiple jurisdictions. Appointed in 2023, global people and culture director Chris Williams was tasked with addressing employee feedback, improving learning opportunities, and establishing a consistent approach to performance, pay, and development.

Chris introduced a six-month action plan that reshaped HR practices. A major initiative was the launch of Mauve Academy, a digital learning and development portal accessible across all regions, supporting hybrid working and providing training for managers and staff. By 2025, the vast majority of employees had completed development courses. Chris also implemented the company’s first structured performance framework, combining monthly one-to-ones with an annual review, achieving full participation and enabling clearer career pathways.

To ensure fairness and transparency, he led the introduction of an international pay and grading structure, incorporating enhanced benefits such as additional leave and family policies. Recruitment processes were overhauled, resulting in increased applicant engagement and every role advertised being successfully filled.

Chris expanded the HR team’s international expertise and embedded a global mobility framework, enabling flexible relocation and career progression. The company says Chris’s leadership has strengthened its culture, supported consistent growth, and established HR as a strategic driver of the organisation’s global success.

Nicola Marshall, Welcome Break

Welcome Break has navigated significant cultural and organisational change following its acquisition by Applegreen, while maintaining engagement across a large and diverse workforce. Nicola Marshall, global people director, was appointed to lead this transformation and ensure that the people strategy supported future growth.

Nicola revitalised company culture by aligning purpose and values with employee feedback and embedding a recognition culture. She introduced a new bonus scheme covering all head office staff alongside a pay uplift across the business. A new employee value proposition and internal brand reinforced organisational values, while global human resources platforms were implemented to modernise processes and strengthen communication.

To position the people function for long-term goals, Nicola restructured the division, creating specialist roles that enhanced operational support and enabled internal career development. She placed strong emphasis on talent development, launching accredited leadership programmes and digital training that reached the majority of managers and team members.

Nicola has also led the equity, diversity and inclusion agenda by establishing dedicated pillars, employee networks and practical measures to improve gender equity. Wellbeing initiatives have been expanded, including mental health training, financial wellbeing support and local first aider networks.

As chair of the Welcome Break Charitable Fund, Nicola oversaw significant fundraising for charitable and community causes. Her leadership has resulted in higher engagement, improved retention and a stronger, future-focused people function.

