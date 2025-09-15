Personnel Today Awards 2025 shortlist: HR team of the year

HR teams are often the driving force behind successful transformations, ensuring that people are at the centre of decisions that will affect them. In this year’s HR Team of the Year category, sponsored by Simplyhealth, we shortlist businesses that have built engagement, prioritised communication and boosted the bottom line.

DAC Beachcroft

Law firm DAC Beachcroft’s HR team faced the challenge of supporting rapid growth and international expansion. With 3,000 employees spread across multiple continents, the traditional HR service model had become unsustainable. A change in HR leadership highlighted the need to modernise systems, restructure delivery models, and reposition its HR strategy to enable scalability, efficiency, and a high-performance culture. This would also help address recruitment challenges, empower leaders and improve employee experience.

HR led a strategic transformation that secured board-level investment and approval. The operating model shifted to a centre of excellence supported by direct access systems, meaning more self-service for managers and colleagues. A partnership with Instant Impact overhauled recruitment, introducing a recruitment process outsourcing model and new applicant tracking system, which streamlined processes and improved hiring outcomes.

Early Talent programmes were strengthened with new apprenticeships and attraction strategies, significantly increasing applications. Line managers were equipped with toolkits and training to manage their teams more effectively, while new platforms such as Pod-Learning and Pod-Performance improved feedback, development, and performance management.

Policies and reward schemes were also modernised following colleague feedback.

Recruitment efficiency has improved, early talent pipelines expanded, and employee engagement increased, while the proportion of women in senior leadership positions is impressive. Enhanced HR systems have reduced administration and improved data-driven decision-making. The HR function itself has gained credibility and influence, reflected in increased board engagement and strengthened stakeholder partnerships.

Envitia

Envitia’s HR team needed to support the transformation of the business from a long-standing geospatial specialist into a broader data solutions company. High employee turnover and a perception of HR as purely administrative made it essential to rethink the function’s role. The team needed to attract new skills, retain critical talent, and support a doubling of headcount in just 18 months, all while creating a culture that would engage and sustain employees through rapid growth.

To address this, a new HR director was appointed to lead a small but high-performing team, which implemented a strategic plan prioritising recruitment, retention, and engagement. A comprehensive onboarding programme consistently received top satisfaction scores and directly improved retention. Flexible hybrid working opened access to talent nationwide, while a wellbeing programme introduced mental health resources, training, and allowances to support work–life balance.

A career framework provided clarity and progression opportunities, helping managers engage in meaningful development conversations. Additional initiatives included a benefits platform, regular engagement surveys, a recognition programme, and a strong ESG and DEI agenda, ensuring employees felt valued and connected. Operationally, the introduction of a new HR system streamlined processes and freed up management time for higher-value activities.

Since these changes, voluntary turnover has dropped, employee numbers have grown substantially, and onboarding satisfaction is a ‘perfect 10’. The company has saved thousands on recruitment fees, and employee engagement scores have improved. Supported by visible leadership and cross-functional collaboration, HR has become a trusted strategic partner, central to shaping Envitia’s culture, reputation, and sustained growth.

Havas

Media and communications network Havas entered 2024 during a period of major transformation, becoming an independent, publicly listed company and launching its converged strategy to unify creative, media, and data. To match this acceleration in business strategy, the people strategy needed to evolve at the same pace. Analysis revealed two pressing challenges: cultural drift, with declining connection and accountability; and reduced clarity for managers, who needed more support to offer feedback and development.

The HR team took a collaborative, insight-led approach, underpinned by five people commitments and supported by data-driven reporting. A new People Dashboard and tailored agency reports allowed leadership teams to co-create strategies directly aligned with business priorities. Two flagship initiatives emerged: a company-wide values reset that engaged 600 employees in redefining cultural foundations, embedding values into every stage of the employee lifecycle and reconnecting people with purpose; and second, the Havas Manager Academy was launched, a four-module programme designed with input from employees and managers to provide clarity on expectations, inclusive leadership, and wellbeing.

Cultural engagement has strengthened, with survey scores rising significantly on trust and vision, and retention outperforming the industry average. Havas has been recognised as a Best Place to Work, and manager capability and confidence improved markedly. The HR team has transformed insight into impact, supporting the business through a period of rapid transformation.

Mitchells & Butlers

Pub chain Mitchells & Butlers has faced a uniquely challenging environment over the past five years, with factors such as the pandemic and rising inflation disproportionately affecting the hospitality industry. With more than 50,000 employees across multiple brands, including Harvester, Miller & Carter and O’Neill’s, the business needed a robust HR strategy to combat employee turnover, talent shortages, and poor engagement. The HR team committed to building stability, enhancing engagement, and strengthening talent pipelines to make it an employer of choice.

The team undertook a full review of HR structures, creating sharper roles and a more effective shared service model. Recruitment processes were redesigned, reducing dependence on costly job boards and instead leveraging the employer brand, data insights, and award-winning apprenticeship programmes to build a culture of growing its own talent. Talent managers were introduced to drive internal succession planning, while engagement was improved through innovative initiatives such as a new employee app, flexible wage access tools, subsidised meals, and continuous coaching in place of traditional appraisals. Advanced analytics and AI were used to pinpoint problem areas, leading to targeted action and sustained cultural improvement.

Since these actions, employee turnover fell dramatically over the course of two-and-a-half years, and employee engagement rose. Nearly half of Mitchells & Butlers’ roles are now filled internally, strengthening continuity and career development. These results demonstrate not only resilience in difficult market conditions but also lasting cultural change, positioning the chain as an industry leader in people strategy and innovation.

NatWest Group

In 2023, NatWest Group recognised that its performance management system was no longer fit for purpose. The process was time-consuming and had become overly complex, inconsistent, and administratively burdensome. Previous fixes had not worked, and the HR team faced the challenge of delivering a bold cultural reset that placed colleague experience at its heart of recognising performance.

NatWest Group set up the Perform Goal team to address this challenge. They created Beyond, a year-long, four-chapter transformation that redefined performance management for all 65,000+ colleagues. Built through co-creation, experimentation, and behavioural science, the programme introduced dynamic goal setting, meaningful performance conversations, clarity on performance standards, and fairer pay decisions. The bank engaged a cross-company customer experience (CX) squad to ensure the design was agile and human-centred. Partnerships, including sponsorship of Team GB, reinforced themes of resilience and high performance, making the shift relatable across all levels of the organisation.

The new system has reduced administration time by thousands of hours per year, and completion rates have soared. Net Promoter Scores improved, goal setting became more focused and aligned to outcomes, and year-on-year feedback volumes increased. Managers now report greater confidence in making fair pay decisions, with most recommendations accepted without challenge. Beyond has instilled a sustainable performance culture, shifting mindsets, rebuilding confidence, and positioning NatWest as an organisation where colleagues feel equipped, valued, and inspired to deliver high performance.

NHS Property Services

NHS Property Services (NHSPS) is responsible for managing a large portion of the NHS estate, but faced significant challenges in employee relations. Prior to 2024, casework was handled through a shared services model, but resulted in long case durations, high external legal costs, increasing tribunal cases, and low engagement scores. Absenteeism was also a persistent problem, placing both financial and operational strain on the organisation.

To address this, NHSPS launched the Colleague Relations (CR) Team in March 2024, designed to embed expertise, streamline processes, and put colleague experience at the heart of employee relations. The team introduced a CR Direct service to triage cases, regional case managers to ensure ownership, and specialists to lead on strategy, policy, and learning. New policies and accessible guides were launched, communication was simplified, and managers were supported with training, e-learning, and absence surgeries.

The organisation launched a number of wellbeing initiatives, including digital return-to-work processes, coaching for managers, and partnerships with external experts. The CR team also embedded safeguarding measures, launching a domestic violence and abuse policy, supporting colleagues with panic alarms and access to the BrightSky app, and signing the NHS Sexual Safety Charter.

The impact has been transformative. Case durations have dropped dramatically, long-term sickness is down by a significant amount, and short-term absence has reduced, delivering hundreds of thousands in savings. Legal costs per colleague have been slashed, and e-learning has helped boost knowledge and confidence to deal with cases. Engagement scores are now above the Peakon benchmark and colleague feedback highlights trust, transparency, and a stronger voice in organisational matters. In total, the initiative has delivered more than £600,000 in savings for the NHS.

South Western Railway

South Western Railway (SWR) was the first train operating company to transition to public ownership under the Labour government. SWR entered this change as a high-performing operator, making the challenge one of safeguarding operational excellence while providing clarity, reassurance, and stability for colleagues in a time of uncertainty. Their concerns centred on job security, benefits, and the preservation of SWR’s collaborative, people-first culture.

The HR team took a strategic and human-centred approach rather than a simple “lift-and-shift.” They focused on transparent communication, embedding psychological safety, and reinforcing SWR’s cultural identity. The team delivered real-time updates, webinars, one-to-one sessions, and an anonymous feedback channel ensured colleagues felt informed and heard. Wellbeing was prioritised with expanded mental health support, peer networks, and leadership check-ins.

A new recruitment system was implemented in just nine weeks, alongside an upgraded learning management system that helped to integrate training and HR resources and support career development. Policies and governance were refined to ensure long-term stability, while equality, diversity, and inclusion were woven into every element of the transition. Recognition and reward programmes reinforced that colleague contributions are valued and central to the company’s success.

Despite a major change, engagement has remained high, and most report that communications continue to be transparent. More than 200 individual concerns were addressed through a confidential inbox, peer recognition rose and the majority of colleagues affirmed that the operator’s culture and identity had been preserved. By prioritising people over process, the HR team not only managed the transition but strengthened trust, resilience, and a sense of shared purpose.

West Midlands Safari Park

West Midlands Safari Park (WMSP) is an award-winning attraction with over 750,000 annual visitors. It wanted to build a stronger, more connected workplace culture after years with limited people investment. In early 2023, a new head of HR set out to transform employee experience, beginning with WMSP’s first organisation-wide engagement survey. Staff voiced clear priorities: better communication, stronger wellbeing support, and more development opportunities.

The HR team treated this feedback as a roadmap. A two-tier action plan was launched, combining central initiatives with locally empowered delivery. Recognising that managers needed to develop emotional intelligence to lead effectively, the team secured investment for a sustained EI development programme. This training, delivered through coaching and reflection, visibly strengthened leadership behaviours. Employees were also given a platform through the newly created Employee Engagement Group (EEG), which became a powerful voice in shaping change. Together they introduced a reward and recognition framework, personalising appreciation through vouchers, long-service celebrations, seasonal giveaways, and social events.

Newsletters, mental health digests, wellbeing days, and a podcast series that shared resilience tools have supported employees with their wellbeing. Communication is now more open and inclusive, supported by town halls, informal “cuppa and catch-up” sessions with the head of HR, and even a recruitment video created by staff. Celebratory events, including summer BBQs and a masquerade Christmas party, have helped foster community across departments.

Engagement has risen significantly and satisfaction with training has soared. A drop in absence and employee turnover has saved the organisation thousands. More colleagues now participate in its engagement survey, seeing it as a genuine partnership rather than a corporate ritual. In short, the HR team has delivered a cultural step-change and laid the foundation for a much-improved employee experience.

