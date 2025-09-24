Personnel Today Awards 2025 shortlist: Innovation in recruitment

The Innovation in Recruitment prize rewards initiatives and strategies that widen and revitalise the talent pipeline while strengthening retention and improving candidate experience. In this tightly contested category, the judges were highly impressed by the use of new tech and firms’ openness to moving away from traditional recruitment avenues. The category is sponsored by EY.

AWE in partnership with Spotted Zebra

AWE, a global scientific and engineering organisation vital to national security, faced significant challenges in early careers recruitment. Despite hiring large numbers of apprentices and graduates annually, it needed to address skills gaps, improve attrition rates and candidate experience, while ensuring its process identified individuals with the potential to succeed long term. Traditional recruitment methods, focused on academic achievement and generic testing, were felt to be inadequate and risked excluding diverse talent.

To tackle this, AWE partnered with Spotted Zebra, an interview intelligence and assessment platform designed to transform early-career hiring. The solution centred on a skills-based assessment framework that measured cultural fit, technical capability and future growth potential. Candidates were also able to explore roles aligned with their skills and interests through intelligent matching, with the option of being considered for more than one opportunity.

The programme was developed in collaboration with managers, employees and candidates to ensure relevance and engagement. It introduced accessible, mobile-first assessments integrated into existing systems, supported by real-time analytics and training for hiring managers.

The results have been significant. AWE has improved retention, reduced offer rejection and accelerated time to hire. Candidate satisfaction has risen considerably, with the majority reporting that the process provided clarity and confidence. The transformation has strengthened talent pipelines, increased diversity and delivered measurable organisational impact, positioning AWE to meet future workforce needs.

EE

Telecoms provider EE recognised the need to create a more engaging, inclusive and efficient recruitment process. Traditional approaches were lengthy and impersonal, often deterring applicants and making it difficult to secure the right talent quickly. Improving candidate experience, while also strengthening retention and inclusion, became a key priority.

To address this, the company implemented the Sapia assessment tool, introducing a conversational chat format that replaced standard application methods. Candidates respond to reflective questions designed to assess cultural alignment, service orientation and motivation, enabling them to express themselves more authentically. Feedback is gathered from applicants at each stage and used to refine the process continuously.

The use of Sapia has led to more accurate selection decisions, with stronger alignment between candidate expectations and role requirements. The majority of applicants now progress through interviews with greater confidence, while withdrawal rates have fallen and contract acceptance has increased. The streamlined process has also shortened time to offer, enabling the business to secure top candidates more effectively and significantly improving early retention.

Governance and training ensure the system is used consistently and fairly. The approach has supported greater diversity, with most hires over the past year being women, alongside a marked increase in apprenticeships.

By embedding continuous feedback and adaptive technology, EE has created a candidate journey that is both efficient and inclusive, delivering stronger hiring outcomes and a more sustainable workforce pipeline.

Knight Frank in partnership with PeopleScout

Knight Frank, the international real estate consultancy, sought to widen its talent pool by reaching candidates from non-traditional backgrounds and demonstrating that success on its graduate programme does not depend on fitting a particular profile.

To achieve this, the company developed a campaign that balanced its premium positioning with an inclusive and forward-looking message. At the heart of this was a social competition, Design Your Dream Property, which invited Generation Z audiences to showcase ideas through property design inspired by themes such as sustainability, accessibility and social impact. Submissions could take any form, from digital builds in Sims, Minecraft or Roblox to hand-drawn sketches or artificial intelligence renders, allowing creativity to flourish.

The campaign was delivered through a multi-channel strategy, using platforms popular with Generation Z and involving respected influencers who created and streamed content in real time. This approach encouraged interaction rather than passive viewing and gave candidates an authentic insight into the organisation.

The competition generated significant engagement and a wide variety of thoughtful entries, which were judged by Knight Frank graduates. The initiative challenged perceptions of the company, presenting it as open, inclusive and receptive to new ideas. Applications from a more diverse candidate group rose significantly, helping position Knight Frank as a future-focused employer of choice for graduates from both real estate and non-real estate backgrounds.

Lloyds Banking Group in partnership with FourthWall

Lloyds Banking Group faced the challenge of attracting high-quality technology graduates and school leavers in a market where demand outpaces supply. The organisation’s brand perception as a traditional financial institution, combined with limited diversity in applicant demographics, made it difficult to compete with fintech employers. At the same time, the company was undertaking one of the largest technology transformations in UK financial services, requiring a fresh approach to engagement that reflected its digital-first future.

To address this, the group launched an immersive recruitment campaign centred on the AI Trailer, a high-tech experience taken to university campuses where students used their smartphones as controllers to complete a personality explorer

game. Using AI and interactive design, students engaged with microchip characters powered by conversational technology, receiving tailored career insights and authentic exposure to company culture. The approach broadened accessibility by allowing candidates who were less comfortable in face-to-face interactions to engage meaningfully, with digital versions extending reach beyond physical locations.

The campaign evolved with tailored experiences for school leavers at apprenticeship events. Enhancements such as improved user journeys and digital media integration further increased impact.

By pairing immersive, scalable activations with AI-powered career exploration tools, this groundbreaking campaign achieved record-breaking engagement, sparked a surge in applications, and elevated LBG’s employer brand perceptions. More than just a recruitment initiative, it inspired futures and set a bold new benchmark for innovation in talent attraction.

Molson Coors Beverage Company

Molson Coors identified that its long-standing reliance on CVs created unnecessary barriers to entry and limited access to talent. The organisation wanted to widen its pool of applicants, modernise recruitment, and demonstrate its ethos as a place where individuals can start or continue their careers, regardless of previous experience. The challenge was to move away from conventional hiring practices and show that potential, rather than past roles, could determine future success.

The talent acquisition team, supported by HR and senior leaders, introduced a skills-based, CV-free process. Behavioural science-based assessments from Arctic Shores were used in place of traditional screening, enabling candidates to demonstrate natural strengths often overlooked by conventional methods. Learning and development were integrated from the outset to ensure that new hires were supported to succeed.

The pilot demonstrated clear impact, attracting a significantly more diverse candidate pool and increasing applications from groups previously underrepresented. Hiring managers reported high-quality appointments, including individuals with no prior experience in the roles who nonetheless performed strongly once in post. Candidate feedback highlighted that the process was accessible, inclusive, and encouraged applications that might not otherwise have been made.

Following its success, Molson Coors has embedded this hiring-for-potential approach across a range of functions, as it seeks to ensure recruitment is fairer, more inclusive, and aligned with its long-term commitment to unlocking untapped talent.

Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust in partnership with Sonia Mooney Signature Solutions

Sonia Mooney Signature Solutions, a consultancy specialising in HR transformation, partnered with the Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust to address serious recruitment and retention challenges. The Trust was facing ineffective processes, minimal data, and a lack of clarity around the causes of high attrition and poor candidate experience. Recruitment was heavily manual, siloed and complex, and the absence of meaningful insight created frustration and blame across the organisation.

A diagnostic phase revealed structural inefficiencies, inconsistent practices and a significant cost burden from new hires leaving within their first year. Working with the Trust’s people and digital leadership, the consultancy developed a comprehensive transformation strategy, the Digital Talent Programme. This introduced agile principles, digital processes and data-led decision making, while reframing candidates and managers as valued customers. New onboarding solutions, inclusive recruitment training and a simplified framework were embedded, alongside a clear employer value proposition.

The results were significant. New hire attrition reduced sharply, delivering major cost savings, while recruitment became transparent, streamlined and digitally enabled. Candidate and manager feedback highlighted a vastly improved and more inclusive experience, with the majority describing the process as engaging and supportive. The programme also built long-term capability within teams, enabling the Trust to sustain improvements and establish itself as an example of innovative practice across the sector.

Savills

Savills recognised that the property industry was often perceived as exclusive and unrepresentative, with limited appeal to candidates from diverse backgrounds. Its challenge was to change these perceptions and open pathways for individuals who might not previously have considered a career in real estate.

To address this, the company introduced Savills with Schools, an outreach programme launched in 2015 with eight strands. Local offices partner with state schools to engage students through careers fairs, skills workshops, mentoring and work experience. The initiative is supported across the business, with individuals and teams contributing time and expertise. A distinctive feature is the guarantee of permanent contracts for graduates and apprentices, alongside paid internships and commitment to the Real Living Wage, reducing financial barriers to entry.

The programme is complemented by a series of national initiatives. These include virtual work experience to improve accessibility, the Changing the Face of Property collaboration with other major firms, and partnerships with organisations such as 10,000 Black Interns and Career Ready. Additional schemes support students from global majority backgrounds, lower socio-economic groups and those with long-term health conditions.

The results have seen the diversity of graduates and apprentices significantly increased, with most now from socially disadvantaged backgrounds and almost half female. Recruitment has expanded to a much wider range of universities and apprenticeship pathways, while outreach work now engages thousands of students each year. Savills has also helped shape industry-wide collaboration, signalling a shift towards a more inclusive property sector.

