Personnel Today Awards 2025: Shortlist revealed

The expert judging panel has finished its deliberations and we can now reveal the shortlist for the Personnel Today Awards 2025.

This year’s shortlist includes a wide range of employers of all sizes, alongside the suppliers that support them.

Submissions typically require employers to describe a problem they faced, the solution that was implemented, and the benefits realised for the organisation and its employees.

Over the coming weeks, we will profile all of the finalists in each category to showcase the strategies that impressed our judges.

Personnel Today Awards Reserve your place at the event

Now in its 27th year, the annual celebration of HR and learning and development culminates in a glamorous ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel in November. This year’s event takes place on Tuesday 18 November 2025.

Employers on the shortlists this year include AstraZeneca, Centrica, the Lego Group and the University of Portsmouth, while suppliers incude Birketts, Cezanne and Spotted Zebra. You can browse the full Personnel Today Awards 2025 shortlist here.

Personnel Today editor and chair of the judging panel Rob Moss said that this year’s entries had surpassed expectations.

“Thank you to all those who entered and huge congratulations to every one of our finalists. Our judges have made some very difficult decisions in working out who warrants a place on the shortlist and I extend sincere thanks for their time and expertise,” he said.

Last year, King’s College London scooped the overall winner award in recognition of its impactful and wide-ranging HR programme. It also won HR Team of the Year.

Each year, the Personnel Today Awards are hosted by a special guest. IT Crowd and Travel Man star Richard Ayoade hosted last year’s awards ceremony, and other recent hosts have included Claudia Winkleman, Russell Kane and Lucy Porter.

Bank of Ireland, EY, LHH, NatWest and Oracle are sponsoring again this year, together with Reward Gateway | Edenred, and Employee Benefits.