Personnel Today Awards 2025 shortlist: Workplace culture (smaller employers)

We profile the achievements of shortlisted companies in this year’s Personnel Today Award for Workplace Culture at smaller employers, sponsored by NatWest. See also the shortlist for larger companies.

AG in partnership with &Evolve

AG is a family-run business manufacturing walling, paving and brick for commercial and domestic customers. It recently redefined its vision to become the leading creator of sustainable business products on the market, helping the construction industry’s transition to net zero. It needed to build a unified culture after a number of acquisitions, rooted in its core values of customer care, innovation, integrity, sustainability and wellbeing.

It partnered with &Evolve in mid-2023, with the first phase focused on understanding the current culture and how employees understood the values. Once this was understood, they worked with the HR team and board to review every touchpoint in the employee lifecycle and reintegrate the company values. Insights from employee surveys helped build a four-month leadership development programme, including action learning sessions to promote accountability. Finally, AG launched a new engagement survey with new questions mapped to the redefined values.

AG says that embedding the new values has improved the confidence of leaders in managing their teams, particularly in developing trusting relationships and collaboration. Colleagues are recognised for going above and beyond the values through awards, and company-wide communications celebrate how employees live and breathe the culture.

CELOX Medical

CELOX Medical, a global med-tech company, recognised the need to strengthen its workplace culture. Following rapid growth and a history of high attrition, the business risked losing experienced employees whose expertise was critical to its future. To address this, it has prioritised culture over the past 18 months, aiming to create a supportive, engaging environment where employees feel heard, valued and motivated.

The company introduced the structured feedback platform CultureAmp to conduct a survey of employees. The findings shaped four priority areas: health and wellbeing, flexible working, communication and collaboration, and values and behaviours. Targeted initiatives followed, including mental health workshops with mental health charity MIND, the appointment of additional Mental Health First Aiders, and the creation of wellbeing champions.

Flexible working practices were reviewed and standardised, reducing departmental inconsistencies and driving improvements in fairness and trust.

Communication was strengthened through a cross-departmental working group, improving collaboration and transparency, while new company values of respect, collaboration, integrity, innovation and sustainability were created with employees and embedded through workshops. Since doing this, attrition has reduced significantly, as has recruitment agency spend. Savings have been reinvested into leadership development and employee support programmes. Engagement survey participation rose to 98% in 2025, with significant improvements across key measures, including belief that staff feedback leads to action. The cultural shift has fostered greater morale, collaboration and resilience, helping the company to retain talent, drive innovation and deliver sustainable growth.

Health Shield Friendly Society

Health Shield Friendly Society has a 145-year heritage of supporting member wellbeing, but faced the challenge of maintaining a positive workplace culture during a major transformation programme. The scale of organisational change brought uncertainty, heavier workloads, and shifting roles, creating a risk to engagement and morale at a time when employee trust, wellbeing and inclusivity were critical to long-term success.

To address this, the Society adopted a people-first approach centred on compassion, transparency, and collaboration. A structured change management framework ensured employees were heard and supported throughout. Regular communication through business updates, open forums, and ‘Ask the Exec’ sessions reduced uncertainty, while initiatives such as ‘change champions’ and employee-led workshops empowered staff to shape new ways of working. Recognition programmes such as annual awards further reinforced engagement and values.

The organisation introduced hybrid and flexible working to boost wellbeing, alongside enhanced healthcare benefits, resilience workshops, and cost-of-living support. These were complemented by initiatives such as on-site health checks and financial advice. The Society acquired Disability Confident accreditation, launched the Menopause Workplace Pledge, and enhanced manager training in mental health, neurodiversity, and women’s health.

Significant investment in career development, including leadership programmes, study sponsorships, and succession planning, provided clear growth pathways. Community and sustainability commitments were embedded through volunteering policies, partnerships, and an ambitious net-zero target by 2029. The impact on engagement has been substantial. Many more roles are now filled internally and retention is higher. Employee loyalty has deepened, sustainability credentials have strengthened, and the Society was named Employer of the Year by its local Chamber of Commerce in 2024.

John Good Group

John Good Group faced the challenge of creating a consistent workplace culture across its varied businesses. With acquisitions increasing headcount significantly in two years, and differing approaches to culture and feedback across industries, the Group needed to unify systems, improve visibility, and embed a people-first ethos that supported both growth and employee wellbeing. The lack of centralised processes, limited people data, and inconsistent employee experiences risked undermining engagement and alignment with its values of People, Planet, and Performance.

To address this, it launched People First, a centralised HR platform connecting employees, data, and processes. The system streamlined pay, holiday, career conversations, and learning resources, while fostering transparency and engagement. Pulse surveys and the introduction of employee Net Promoter Scores provided real-time insights, shaping initiatives such as the Grow Together framework for career development, and the Cheers for Peers recognition scheme. John Good Group also expanded benefits, increased death-in-service coverage, introduced bonus schemes, and invested in reward initiatives such as Living the Dream, where employees receive bucket-list experiences.

Wellbeing became a cornerstone, with Wellbeing Warriors trained to support colleagues. The company created a dedicated Peace Room, offering specialist training for managers on mental health and menopause awareness. Collaboration with the Matthew Good Foundation further embedded a culture of social responsibility, while leadership development through psychometric programmes encouraged better communication and self-awareness. More than 90% of employees now feel they can be themselves at work, there is higher trust in senior leaders, and long-term retention has been strengthened.

We Are HR

We Are HR faced the challenge of building an ethical, inclusive, and high-performing workplace culture in a fully remote environment. As a virtual business in the education sector, it needed to overcome the risk of employees feeling disconnected while also fostering collaboration, accountability, and innovation. Leaders recognised that success depended on creating a culture where people felt empowered, valued, and able to thrive without the traditional anchor of a shared office.

To achieve this, the organisation embedded a values-driven approach across all aspects of work. Open communication was prioritised through weekly team meetings, one-to-one check-ins, and active digital channels, ensuring every voice was heard and acted upon. A flat structure allowed staff at all levels to share ideas directly with leadership, reinforcing trust and psychological safety. Collective celebrations, recognition and an annual company trip helped to foster team identity.

HR played a central role, embedding DEI, leading training, and ensuring employees had the tools to adapt and grow. Because resources were optimised through remote-first operations and digital platforms, wellbeing and productivity were enhanced. Initiatives like monthly learning webinars expanded both staff development and the organisation’s external profile. By aligning innovation, teamwork, adaptability, and inclusive leadership, We Are HR has built a sustainable culture where people are proud to belong.

Welcome to the Jungle

When French recruitment company Welcome to the Jungle acquired UK job search platform Otta in December 2023, it faced one of the toughest organisational challenges: cultural integration. While both businesses shared a candidate-first ethos, Otta employees in London felt uncertain about their future, with surveys showing limited understanding of their new employer’s vision and values. Without action, there was a risk of disengagement and attrition at a critical point in the company’s UK expansion.

To address this, Welcome to the Jungle launched a comprehensive cultural and educational programme. It prioritised continuity and transparency by appointing Otta’s former head of customer success as UK country manager, ensuring familiarity and trust. Workshops with senior leaders explained company history and invited feedback, while rebranding sessions gave employees direct input into shaping the merged company’s identity. Managers were trained to act as communication ambassadors, while a French language initiative and values-based recognition system reinforced cultural cohesion.

The company retained popular Otta policies such as flexible working and enhanced them with Welcome to the Jungle’s four-day working week, complemented by weekly office days and regular team bonding activities. Initiatives such as “bring your people to work” (encompassing partners, friends, children and more) days and pet-friendly policies created a welcoming, inclusive environment. As a result, employee engagement increased, wellbeing improved, and customer numbers grew. By blending legacy strengths with new cultural practices, the firm successfully built a cohesive, motivated UK team.

Book your table for the Personnel Today Awards 2025