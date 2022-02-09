Plans to relocate civil service jobs out of London ‘going backwards’

Time to move out report says that, despite warm words about decentralisation from the government, the civil service is nearly as London-centric as it was 45 years ago. More than 100,000 full-time civil servants are based in the capital. Since 2018, headcount has grown twice as fast in London than regions outside the capital. One in three civil servants has been recruited in London. Although the government has announced intentions to move jobs out of Whitehall – including the announcement of a new economic campus in Darlington which would house the Treasury, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) – departments are still hiring London-based staff. More than nine in 10 civil servants employed by the Treasury and BEIS are in London, and in the six months following the announcement these departments hired almost three times as many officials inside the capital as outside.Plans to ‘level up’ the UK are being undermined by the location of most civil service jobs, a report has suggested, as growth in the number of civil servants in London continues to outpace that of the rest of the UK. According to centre-right think-tank Onward, since 2006 the overall civil service headcount in London has increased by 50%, compared with 3% across the rest of the country. Its