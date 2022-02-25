PoliceLatest NewsTrade unionsPay settlements

Police ‘disgusted’ by 2% pay offer

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Photo: Lana Rastro/Alamy
Photo: Lana Rastro/Alamy

The Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW) has called the projected pay rise for police officers this year  ‘disgusting’. The government has confirmed that the post-pandemic economic recovery will allow police officers to  receive pay rises over the next three years. But the Home Office's recommendation for 2022-23 is a rise of a minimum of 2% – a figure the PFEW says is unacceptable. The PFEW said police officers had faced more than a decade of pay freezes and below inflation pay rises equating to a 20% real-terms pay cut since 2010. The organisation's most recent pay and morale survey, released last week, revealed more than one in 10 officers regularly struggled to cover the cost of essential items. Disenchantment with current salary rewards was also clear, it said, with a record 92% of police officers saying they were not fairly paid for the stresses and strain of their job, while 66% claimed they were unfairly paid compared with other key workers.

Of the 29,587 officers who responded, 95% said their treatment had a negative impact on their morale, while 93% stated they did not feel respected by government. National vice-chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales, Ché Donald, said: “Given that police officer pay has fallen by 20% in real terms since 2010, I can only assume the Home Office recommendation of a 2% pay award to the Police Remuneration Review Body contains a typo and missed out the much needed zero after the two to make 20. “Anything
Avatar

Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

