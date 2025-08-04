Police officers receive 4.2% pay rise

All police ranks up to chief superintendents across England and Wales will receive a 4.2% pay rise.

The government has confirmed the pay increase, which forms part of a wider effort to support frontline policing and public protection.

The pay rise means that the starting salary for a police constable will be £31,163, an increase of £1,256. The typical salary for a constable who has been in post for six years will be £50,257, and the average salary for a chief superintendent will be £98,500.

The government is also increasing on-call, away from home and hardship allowances by £10. London weighting will also rise by 4.2%.

The pay rise will be supported by £120 million from the Home Office to help protect police force budgets.

Yvette Cooper, home secretary, said: “Our brave police officers work day and night, often making enormous sacrifices, to keep us safe. This government is proud to back them in doing so and today’s pay award is a clear signal of our gratitude, and our determination, to ensure they are properly rewarded for their service.

“Policing is the bedrock of a secure Britain and our Plan for Change. We are committed to investing in the frontline and supporting officers who work every day to tackle crime, keep our streets safe and protect our communities.”

However, Brian Booth, deputy national chair of the Police Federation, which represents 145,000 officers, said the pay award “barely treads water, with inflation currently at 4.1%”.

He said: “We note that chief constables argued for a pay rise of just 3.8%. We welcome the government’s decision to reject that position and instead listen to the strong case we have been making on behalf of police officers across the country.

“However, after more than a decade of real-terms pay cuts, this award does little to reverse the long-term decline in officers’ living standards or address the crisis policing faces. A pay rise worth the price of a Big Mac per shift won’t stop record levels of resignations, record mental health absences, or the record number of assaults on officers.

“We will now ask our members whether they accept or reject this award.”

Philip Wells, lead for pay and conditions, assistant chief officer at the National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) said: “We are pleased that the pay review body recognised the evidence that was presented by chief constables and the pay award that has been announced today is what we believe our officers deserve and reflects the nature of the work they are required to undertake to keep our streets safe.

“The home secretary also announced an extra £120 million towards funding the pay award. With more than 85% of police spend being on pay costs, it is vitally important that additional costs for pay are fully funded if we are to maintain services and be able to continue to invest in areas such as neighbourhood policing and technology.

