Number of police working second jobs doubles

The number of police officers working second jobs has doubled in five years, according to research from the Police Federation.

Data obtained under the Freedom of Information Act by the body representing 145,000 rank-and-file officers in England and Wales showed that more than 4,000 officers were approved to take on secondary employment in 2024, twice the number recorded in 2019.

Police officers require approval to take on secondary employment or business interests, to ensure the activity does not interfere, or give the impression of interfering, with the impartial discharge of their duties.

The Police Federation said the surge in police officers taking second jobs can only be explained by a deepening pay crisis, with real-terms police pay down by 21% since 2010 and a starting salary of just £29,000.

It added that, after six years’ service, police pay still lags up to £10,000 behind that of teachers or nurses with equivalent experience.

Brian Booth, deputy national chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW), said: “Police officers are overworked, underpaid and under threat. They should not have to finish a shift protecting the public and then work a second job just to pay their bills.

“The impact on their family life or rest and recovery time is scary to think about – but this is a damning indictment of how far police pay has been allowed to fall by successive governments.

“We need pay restoration now, and we need chief constables to get off the fence on pay and support their officers.”

The Police Remuneration Review Body (PRRB) is expected to make its recommendations on increases to police pay this month. The National Police Chiefs’ Council is calling for an increase in pay across all ranks of 3.8%, as well as raising the starting salary for constables and reviewing pay scales to match skills and experience. Staff associations for chief officers, superintendents and chief superintendents, meanwhile, have recommended a pay increase of 4.8%.

Many of the forces showing the greatest increases in approvals for police officers’ second jobs – including Essex, Kent, Hampshire and Surrey – are among the most expensive areas in the country to live.

The police force areas with the largest percentage increases in officers approved to take second jobs between 2019 and 2024 include:

Dyfed-Powys: +3,088% (from 9 to 287)

Essex: +500% (from 30 to 180)

Cleveland: +421% (from 23 to 120)

Hampshire: +348% (from 33 to 148).

The PFEW added that the actual number of officers working second jobs is likely to be much higher, as nine of the 43 forces in England and Wales – including the Metropolitan Police – refused to provide data.

Booth added: “I’m particularly annoyed that some forces told us it would take more than 18 hours to find this data. This information should be at chief constables’ fingertips, because it highlights financial stress directly linked to officer welfare.”

He called on police forces to publish data on approvals for police officers’ second jobs quarterly.

One police officer who serves in Wales but wanted to remain anonymous told the PFEW: “There was a time when, had I not had other employment, my wife and I would have lost our house. If I didn’t have this second income, it would be very tight. I’ve had to increase my work on the side to make up for the degradation of my police pay over the years. Having a second job has affected my sleep, my diet and my fitness levels, but I’ve had to do it.”

Personnel Today has approached the Home Office for comment.

