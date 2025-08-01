Police uniforms don’t fit the bill, research reveals

Police officers and staff say their uniforms are unfit for purpose, restrictive and contribute to health issues, according to research by Lancaster University.

A major survey of nearly 21,000 respondents found that 56% find their overall experience of wearing the police uniform as overwhelmingly negative.

This is compared with just 20% who regard their experience in the uniform as positive. Two thirds (64%) said their uniform restricts movement and reduces their effectiveness.

Honestly, if I left my job, these trousers would be the number one reason”

The findings, which detail complaints of musculoskeletal issues, crushed testicles and lumps in breasts, were revealed in the first-ever national research on police uniform and equipment.

Eighty-six per cent of respondents were police officers and 14% staff, with 34% female and 66% male, all of whom wear uniform, across all 43 police forces in England and Wales.

The research, led by Dr Camilla De Camargo and Dr Stephanie Wallace from Lancaster University Law School, was carried out in collaboration with Sahrish Khan, senior researcher at the Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW) and the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC).

The study said, given the amount of time they spend in police uniform, having a more functional uniform would increase officer safety and the ability to complete everyday tasks, such as walking, running, climbing, and ultimately, making police workers more effective.

De Camargo said: “We are shocked by the results but, unfortunately, not surprised – it is important to be able to highlight these issues on such a large scale. We hope that this evidence can lead to impactful changes that improve the lives of uniform wearers every day.”

The results show considerable variation between police forces, reflecting the different uniforms worn and the investment in uniforms and equipment.

At Merseyside Police, 75% of respondents reported negative experiences of wearing their uniform, while only 11% reported it as positive. Similarly at South Yorkshire Police, 72% were negative and 10% positive.

However, at neighbouring North Yorkshire Police, 29% were negative about their uniform, while 44% were positive. This was the only force where the overall experience of wearing uniform was positive.

PFEW National Board members Belinda Goodwin and Zac Mader, who worked closely with the researchers, said: “How can it be right that on one hand our employers (chief constables) and the government are adopting modern technology and costly artificial intelligence assisted equipment such as drones, and on the other hand they refuse to invest in basic day-to-day equipment such as new age uniform and body armour for our officers and staff?

“We ardently appeal to our employers and the government to wake up and take cognisance of the independent evidence obtained by this pioneering study to immediately devote resources to provide our officers with uniform that is fit for purpose and fit for all.”

Cargo trousers were identified as the most challenging item, with 69% of survey respondents seeing them as problematic.

One respondent said they were not practical when bending to the floor or restraining someone: “They teach us all these good restraints and moves in public safety training, but I can’t do half of them in these trousers.”

General-purpose body armour was also an issue, with 61% of respondents saying that it was very uncomfortable and caused them ongoing discomfort and soreness.

One respondent commented: “Just saying ‘pain’ does not cover it. Positional issues with the constant weight have reshaped my back and neck over years of wear.”

Many respondents (34%) do not think they look smart in their police uniform and report that poor fit, particularly shirts, makes them feel unprofessional, scruffy, and self-conscious.

Some 62% of males and 85% of females reported having at least one physical health condition, which they believe has been caused by or made worse by wearing their uniform

Forty-four per cent of males reported musculoskeletal pain, while females reported multiple conditions, with the stomach area being a key area of concern. The survey found trousers, in particular, were ill-fitting and restrictive in the hip, groin and upper thigh areas for female wearers.

Many reported that the trousers dig in at the crotch, and in some extreme cases, lead to blistering, swelling and cuts to women’s genitals.

One female respondent said: “Honestly, if I left my job, these trousers would be the number one reason.”

More than a third (38%) of females experienced crushed breasts due to body armour. One respondent commented: “The stab vest doesn’t incorporate breasts, pressing on my chest and making it hard to breathe.”

Melissa Russhard, uniform portfolio lead for the NPCC, said: “This important research provides an understanding of the experience of police officers and uniformed staff nationwide. The findings can now inform our progress to eliminating the postcode lottery around uniform safety and standards and help us define and introduce the highest minimum standards for everyone.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

HR opportunities in the public sector on Personnel Today