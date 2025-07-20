Poor workspaces costing UK billions, reveals research

UK employees estimate that they lose 68 minutes a week to unproductive tasks relating to their workspace, costing employers £485 million per week.

Research by Mitie found that employers could help boost the country’s productivity by investing in well-designed and high-performing workspaces.

The findings show that UK employees estimate they lose time to unproductive tasks, for example finding a room with good wifi for a meeting, poorly maintained building services such as slow lifts, or a lack of spaces for collaboration.

Mitie found that physical workplace factors are central to how people feel about their employer and whether they are happy to stay.

Eighty-nine per cent of workers who are satisfied with their workspace are also satisfied with their employer. Whereas for people who are dissatisfied with their work environment, only 23% say they are satisfied with their employer, while 56% say they are dissatisfied with their employer.

Mark Caskey, managing director for projects at Mitie, said: “Employers have a real opportunity to improve workspaces so they increase employee engagement, actively fuel productivity and drive innovation in a way that benefits the multi-generational workforce.

“Currently, across the UK, there are a number of friction points within office environments that adversely impact employee satisfaction which directly impacts productivity. But all is not lost, some are within the employer’s control, for example, ensuring that the right spaces for the right tasks are readily available, from collaborative through to quiet spaces, and that any tech is in full working order.”

Contrary to popular belief, the research found that only 55% of employees are likely to be lured into the office by opportunities to socialise, with only 29% of respondents saying recreational amenities like gyms and social breakout areas contribute to their overall satisfaction.

Key factors contributing to dissatisfaction with the physical workplace included: a poorly maintained workplace, for example issues with lift access and office temperature (51%); an uncomfortable or poorly designed workplace (46%); and lack of access to essential technology or tools, such as unreliable Wi-Fi or missing equipment (26%).

Caskey added: “When workplaces are designed with people in mind and managed effectively, they become powerful enablers of collaboration and transformation, high in both productivity and satisfaction. People want to spend more time in them. People thrive, and communities benefit, leading to a workforce that ultimately helps the economy gain critical momentum.”

