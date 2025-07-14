Postmasters could take ownership of Post Office

Postmasters could take over the running and ownership of the Post Office, the government has suggested, under plans to reimagine the service in the wake of the Horizon scandal.

The Department for Business and Trade has today (Monday) published a green paper and launched a public consultation over the future of the service, the first comprehensive review in 15 years.

It will, the government said, examine how Post Office services should evolve to meet changing consumer needs.

It will consider ways to strengthen the relationship between the Post Office and postmasters, look at options for modernising the service, how it is adapting to consumer trends, and how it can improve and develop its banking services.

The consultation will also ask for views on whether the Post Office should still be required to operate 11,500 branches.

The green paper, meanwhile, has set out the government’s vision and objectives for the Post Office over the next five to 10 years, including its governance and ownership.

One idea being floated is a joint venture between government and a mutually owned postmaster-led body. Another could be a charter model – as used by the BBC currently – with the government setting out guiding principles but relinquishing its ownership role.

Post Office minister Gareth Thomas said: “Post Offices continue to be a central part of our high streets and communities across the country. However, after fifteen years without a proper review, and in the aftermath of the Horizon scandal, it’s clear we need a fresh vision for its future.

“This green paper marks the start of an honest conversation about what people want and need from their Post Office in the years ahead.

“I look forward to hearing the views of customers, business owners and postmasters so we can build a Post Office capable of serving the public for generations to come,” he added.

The consultation will run for 12 weeks, closing on 6 October. The final Horizon Inquiry report is expected to be published later this year.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

HR jobs in the not for profit/ charity sector on Personnel Today



Browse more HR jobs in the not for profit /charity sector