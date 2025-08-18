Careers in HRGetting into HRLatest NewsThe HR profession

More than 56k potential candidates for each HR role – research

by Zoe Wickens
by Zoe Wickens Remote's research revealed a number of locations where there is more talent than opportunities
Shutterstock
There could be as many as 56,432 potential candidates for every open HR manager position across the UK, according to research by global employment organisation Remote.

Remote surveyed 4,126 business or HR leaders, at director level and above, with decision-making responsibility for staff recruitment across the UK, USA, Germany, France, Netherlands, Spain, Australia, Sweden, South Korea, and Japan. It used real-time employment data to analyse job role supply, demand, and hiring trends across 34 countries for 25 key roles.

For each role and location, it looked at total candidates, average pay, total job adverts, hiring difficulty, AI impact, and the percentage of the talent pool with more than eight years of relevant experience. It then calculated a talent supply and demand hotspot score to identify the locations where there is more talent than opportunities per country location.

Careers in HR

How mentoring can turbo-charge the path to HR leadership 

Senior HR pay rising faster than junior roles 

It found that 40% of hiring leaders said fewer than half of their new hires come from the organisation’s home country. Meanwhile, 38% reported difficulty finding candidates with the right skills, and 41% of office-based respondents also have this struggle.

The gap between HR manager jobs and total candidates is far lower in New Zealand than the UK, with an estimated 609 HR manager job adverts and 1,303 candidates. Other less competitive and appealing job markets include Norway, Croatia, Singapore, and Finland.

Of the job roles analysed, HR managers are the least likely to be impacted by AI and are unlikely to see significant change anytime soon. HR managers have a global average AI impact score of just one out of 100.

Barbara Matthews, chief people officer at Remote, said: “These findings point to the growing need for more employers to explore widening their talent pool through remote models. The benefit to businesses is that they can take a borderless approach to hiring and tap into exceptional talent across the world, not only in their local market.

“What could be especially appealing to candidates such as HR managers is that they possess a highly valued transferable skill set that companies around the globe require. The increase in global remote hiring means these candidates can widen their own job search across borders to find a dream role that matches their values while providing a healthy life-work balance.”

 

Zoe Wickens is a journalist with five years of experience writing for trade and business to business publications. She joined Employee Benefits as a reporter in May 2021 and writes news and features content for the website. She won the Willis Towers Watson pay, reward and employee benefits journalist of the year award in 2023. Before writing about the HR, reward and benefit industry she worked as a reporter for publications about the optical and eyewear market and the UK stock market.

