Premier League football clubs to offer youth employment support

Premier League football clubs are teaming up with the government to help more young people into work.

The initiative by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will see thousands of young people receive support into work or training via their local football club.

According to the DWP, it is working with every Premier League club to support its ‘Youth Guarantee’ scheme, under which 18- to 21-year-olds can get access to targeted support to help them into employment.

Under the latest initiative, the government’s ‘Youth Hub’ network, which are hosted by sports clubs and other community venues and connect young people with work coaches, will double to more than 200 locations.

The hubs offer CV and wellbeing advice and their expansion, via a £25m funding injection, will give more young people access to employment, skills and wellbeing support at football clubs, libraries and community centres closer to home, said the DWP.

‘EFL in the Community’, the charitable arm of the English Football League and Rugby Football League has also confirmed new partnerships with government.

Work and pensions secretary Pat McFadden said: “The number of young people not in education, employment or training is unacceptably high, and this government will not stand by while so many are robbed of their potential and our country of its future.

“Through our £25 million expansion of Youth Hubs and partnerships with the Premier League and other key organisations, we’re creating real opportunities for the next generation, ensuring support is targeted to those most in need.

“This investment will support our mission to give every young person the skills and confidence they need to thrive, as we break down barriers to opportunity under our Plan for Change,” he added.

Clare Sumner, chief policy and social impact officer at the Premier League, said: “The Premier League is proud to support the expansion of Youth Hubs so young people, whatever their background, can access the opportunities, support and inspiration they deserve.

“Between 2022 and 2025, the Premier League has invested £1.6 billion into wider football and communities, helping support people of all ages who need it most, and create more chances for young people to learn and grow. By working in partnership with government on the Youth Guarantee, we can build on this foundation and ensure Youth Hubs offer even more opportunities to help young people thrive,” Sumner added.

