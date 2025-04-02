Prioritising performance management: Strategies for success (webinar)

Thursday 8 May 2025, 2:00pm BST

In today’s fast-paced work environment, effective performance management is more critical than ever. But what should organisations focus on to ensure performance management remains a priority amidst competing demands?

This Personnel Today webinar, in association with Culture Amp, explores actionable strategies to embed performance management into the core of your organisation’s culture.

We discuss how to align business objectives with individual goals, how to leverage data for meaningful insights, and how to implement continuous feedback loops that drive productivity and engagement.

Personnel Today editor Rob Moss is joined by Eliza Blain, senior people scientist at Culture Amp, who will draw on data from 25 million staff across 6,500 companies worldwide to understand the ROI of good performance management and strong employee engagement.

Join us to discover practical solutions for making performance management a consistent and powerful tool for growth and success.

Register now to learn about:

The benefits of strong engagement and high-impact performance processes

Identifying measurable outcomes to assess the success of performance strategies

Five proven strategies for cultivating high-performing teams.

Our audience will also have the opportunity to gain insights from real-world examples and success stories and to ask Eliza questions.

About our speaker

Eliza Blain is a senior people scientist at Culture Amp. Prior to joining, she worked in both internal and consulting roles in the people advisory space. Beginning her career in management consulting, Eliza supported government clients to deliver targeted people initiatives across large workforces, with a specific focus on performance appraisal systems and cultures. She also has experience working as a people experience manager at a fintech company scaling at pace, which included driving a high-performance culture across diverse employee groups.