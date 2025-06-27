Progressive DEI policy is a red line for younger employees

A growing number of UK employees say they would be prepared to leave their jobs if employers reduce or abandon their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts.

According to a new survey by HR technology provider IRIS Software Group three in five workers (60%) would either certainly quit or seriously consider quitting if their employer rolled back on DEI commitments. Of those, one in five (20%) said they would “certainly” resign, while two in five (39%) would “strongly consider” it.

The figures were more stark among younger employees. Almost seven in 10 generation Z respondents (68%) and 64% of millennials said they would walk away from an employer that failed to uphold DEI values, compared with 47% of generation X.

Meanwhile, 36% of generation X workers said such a rollback would have no bearing on their employment decisions.

A significant racial disparity also emerged. Although 70% of respondents from black, asian and minority ethnic backgrounds said they would consider leaving under those circumstances, only 56% of white respondents said the same.

The findings come at a time when analysis of FTSE 100 company reports indicates a decline in the use of DEI-related language, said the study, which some have attributed to shifting political narratives. Despite this, employee expectations remain high.

Stephanie Kelly, chief people officer at Iris, said: “British businesses need to move beyond box-ticking when it comes to DEI. An inclusive culture matters deeply to employees, with many willing to leave roles that don’t align with their values.”

Most workers still viewed their organisations as moving in a more inclusive direction. Nine in 10 (92%) said their workplace felt inclusive, and 62% believed DEI policies have improved over the past year. However, 45% feel more still needs to be done, and just 3% support scaling back existing initiatives.

More than a quarter (26%) of employees said their organisation lacked a clear DEI policy. When asked what made them feel they belonged at work, employees cited fair access to career progression (35%), equitable pay and recognition (33%), and visible DEI commitments (30%).

The report’s authors argued that for many employees, their company’s stance on DEI had become a make-or-break factor. Some 68% of respondents said it influenced their decision when considering a new employer – making progressive DEI strategies increasingly important in a competitive job market.

Stephanie Coward, managing director of IRIS said better use of data would help companies achieve more inclusion, adding: “Many businesses have made great strides in tackling discrimination and promoting equity. But this isn’t a one-time fix – it demands ongoing commitment. DEI is not only about fairness, but also good governance, and that’s what top talent is looking for.”

Meanwhile, a US study has found that generation Z employees are frustrated at the lack of savvy being shown by older colleagues when it comes to using AI.

According to HR tech company UKG 70% of gen Z employees say they’ve taught themselves most of the AI tools they use at work, compared with 58% of gen X employees (ages 45-60) and 40% of Boomer employees (ages 61-79). Moreover, more gen z employees (90%) believe AI could free up time in their day to enable them to focus on the more important or rewarding aspects of their job than gen X (73%) and boomer (59%) employees.

Notably, claimed the study, nearly half (49%) of gen Z employees say their bosses don’t understand the benefits of AI.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more human resources jobs