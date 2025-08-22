Workers need more protection from heatwaves, says WHO

Climate change means that more workers across the world will need protection from heat, according to a new report from the World Health Organization.

Together with the World Meteorological Organization, WHO warns that more frequent heatwaves mean that millions of workers are exposed to heat stress, affecting their health and performance.

It has called upon governments, employers and workers to build adaptation strategies. This is its first report since 1969 focusing on heat stress at work.

It points out that many workers are already exposed to dangerous heat conditions and feeling the impact on their health, particularly manual workers in sectors such as agriculture, construction and fisheries.

Children, older adults and low-income populations are also at a higher risk of negative health impacts from climate change.

“Heat stress is already harming the health and livelihoods of billions of workers, especially in the most vulnerable communities,” said Dr Jeremy Farrar, WHO’s assistant director-general for health promotion, disease prevention and care.

“This new guidance offers practical, evidence-based solutions to protect lives, reduce inequality, and build more resilient workforces in a warming world.”

WHO points out that daytime temperatures of more than 40°C and even 50°C are becoming more common. Worker productivity drops by 2% to 3% for every degree above 20°C, it found.

Health risks include heatstroke, dehydration, kidney dysfunction, and neurological disorders, the report warns.

WHO makes a number of recommendations for employers, including:

Developing occupational heat-health policies with tailored plans according to region and industry;

Education and awareness-raising for first responders, health professionals, employers, and workers on how to treat heat stress symptoms;

Engagement with all stakeholders, including workers, trade unions, local authorities and health experts on heat-health strategies;

Embrace technologies that safeguard health and productivity during increased heat.

Ko Barrett, deputy secretary-general of the WMO, added: “Occupational heat stress has become a global societal challenge, which is no longer confined to countries located close to the equator – as highlighted by the recent heatwave in Europe.

“Protection of workers from extreme heat is not just a health imperative but an economic necessity.”

Here in the UK, the Health and Safety Executive is drawing up new guidance on how employers can protect workers during more frequent spells of hot weather. The TUC has also been conducting workplace inspections for heat safety.

