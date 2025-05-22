Public sector workers gain pay rises of up to 4.5%

Public sector workers including nurses, prison officers, members of the armed forces, doctors and teachers have been offered above-inflation pay rises of between 3.6% and 4.5%.

It comes after the government accepted recommendations from pay review bodies higher than the 2.8% it previously budgeted for. Unions had argued that 2.8% was too low.

Health secretary Wes Streeting said he had accepted pay recommendations for NHS staff from the NHS Pay Review Body (NHSPRB), the Review Body on Doctors and Dentists Remuneration (DDRB), and the Senior Salaries Review Body (SSRB). He said the “awards are above forecast inflation over the 2025-26 pay year, meaning that the government is delivering a real-terms pay rise, on top of the one provided last year, underlining the extent to which we value our nurses, doctors, and other NHS staff.”

Resident doctors (formerly junior doctors) will receive 5.4%, doctors 4% and nurses and other health care staff on Agenda for Change contracts, 3.6%.

Streeting acknowledged that to maintain financial prudence, there would be “difficult decisions” on other areas of spending to afford these uplifts.

Unions were critical of the pay rises, as they did not restore salary value to what it was in previous decades.

Professor Nicola Ranger, head of the Royal College of Nursing, warned last week that nurses could strike again. She said in response to the 3.6% rise: “It is a grotesque decision to again favour doctor colleagues for higher increases than nursing and the rest of the NHS.”

Resident doctors in England had already announced dates for a ballot for renewed strikes and industrial action over pay.

The British Medical Association’s resident doctor committee said earlier this month it had chosen to ballot its members for strike action. This is scheduled to open on 27 May and close on 7 July.

The British Dental Association also criticised the deal and said the 4% dentists had been offered was too little to “halt the exodus from NHS dentistry”.

Shabana Mahmood, the justice secretary, said she had not accepted the recommendation from the Senior Salaries Review Body, despite acknowledging the judiciary’s recruitment and retention problem. The body said judges should get a 4.75% pay rise in 2025-26, but Mahmood said they would receive 4%. She said this “strikes a balance between addressing SSRB’s advice and managing the overall affordability to my department”. Prison officers would also receive 4% in line with the recommendation from the Prison Service Pay Review Body.

Bridget Phillipson, the education secretary, said teachers would get a 4% pay rise, but schools would have to fund a quarter of this from their own budgets, much of which would come from an extra £615 million being made available to them. She said school teachers have seen an “increase in their pay of almost 10% since this government took power and over 22% over the last four years”, adding the rise would provide a competitive starting salary of almost £33,000, with the average teacher now gaining a salary of over £51,000 from September.

Members of the armed forces have been offered 4.5%. Last year they received a 6% pay rise, their largest increase in 22 years.

Civil servants including at ministerial departments, non-ministerial departments, agencies, non-departmental public bodies and arm’s length bodies have been offered 3.25%. PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “While we have shifted the government in talks from its original proposal of 2.8%, we’re disappointed with the headline figure of 3.25% as inflation hits 3.5%.

Labour ended long-running public sector strikes last summer by accepting recommended pay rises between 4.75% and 6% for last year leading to accusations from the Conservative opposition that they had lost control of public sector pay.

